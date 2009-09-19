Trending

Robotic Bed Transforms Into Wheelchair

Its a real-life transformer that changes from a bed to an electric wheelchair.

For those who are having trouble getting in and out of bed, Panasonic has the right gadget for you: a robotic bed that turns into a wheelchair. Frankly, this should be a feature placed in every single hospital room across the globe, as the transition from bed to chair can be agonizing for some patients. However, the robot bed isn't available just yet, and is slated to make an appearance at the International Home Care & Rehabilitation Exhibition at the end of the month.

According to Panasonic's press release, the robot can transform itself from a bed into a wheelchair and visa versa at the command of the user, eliminating the risks and burdens associated with moving from bed to chair. Panasonic also said that the robot can expand the user's range of activities by joining a family meal, moving from bed to wheelchair without anyone's assistance.

"The Robotic Bed has been developed with Panasonic’s innovative technologies including a control system that aids safe operation of the robot," the company explained. "The Robotic Bed automatically separates or restores certain components as it is converted into the bed or wheelchair mode. In the wheelchair mode, the robot can detect people and obstacles in its way to safely guide the user to avoid collisions."

The robot features an interface that enables the user to easily transform the robot from one form to the other. As a wheelchair, the controller enables the user to drive and then provide an instruction to morph back into bed formation. The robot also provides a Robotic Canopy, an information interface that allows for viewing television, operating home appliances, and check security cameras installed in the home.

  • tacoslave 19 September 2009 07:34
    i would like to see this thing go against megatron.
  • belardo 19 September 2009 07:34
    Japanese... again :)

    All anyone needs to do is check out the Anime "Roujin-Z"

    Videos: http://video.google.com/videosearch?client=opera&rls=en&q=roujin-z&sourceid=opera&oe=utf-8&um=1&hl=en&ie=UTF-8&sa=N&tab=iv&start=0#

    Pics: http://images.google.com/images?client=opera&rls=en&q=roujin-z&sourceid=opera&oe=utf-8&um=1&hl=en&ie=UTF-8&sa=N&tab=vi

    Only thing missing from the Panasonic bed... is a toilet. :)
  • avericia 19 September 2009 07:45
    Cool useful invention, the only thing that is missing is the Optimus Prime red and blue paint job.
  • LATTEH 19 September 2009 09:05
    change.... into a bed/wheelchair
  • skine 19 September 2009 09:10
    "Transform and roll out"
  • megamanx00 19 September 2009 09:43
    Lazy Bot, Transform and roll out.
  • athreex 19 September 2009 10:19
    I guess it can learn the human language...through the world wide web.
  • sceen311 19 September 2009 10:25
    kinda reminds me of those chairs from wall-e for some reason.
  • nukemaster 19 September 2009 10:34
    The future is NOW!!!!!

    LOL @ Wall-E comment :)

    For real, this is a GREAT idea for hospitalized patients.
