Patriot Intros Portable Cloud Solution for Tablets, More

On Tuesday, Patriot Memory introduced the Gauntlet Wifi, a new portable cloud solution that allows up to five Wi-Fi devices to connect simultaneously for data storage and sharing on the go. The gadget is powered by a built-in Lithium-ion polymer 3350 battery that promises up to five hours of data streaming to media player apps, and browsers like IE 6 or higher, Firefox and Safari.

"With App support for IOS, Android, and plug and play compatibility with Windows based operating systems, the Gauntlet Wifi will offer one of the most robust and easy to use personal cloud storage solutions," the company said in a statement.

Pricing and availability is currently unknown, but the gadget will reportedly feature 64 MB of SDRAM, 802.11 a/b/g/n connectivity, WPA security, an embedded PCB antenna, and a 150 Mbit transfer rate. It will also contain a USB 3.0 port that's backwards compatible with USB 2.0.

Patriot also revealed its new Android-based PBO Alpine media player. It will be powered by an ARM926 processor which in turn will support HD video output in full 1080p resolution at a steady 30fps. It will come preloaded with iRadio, iTV, YouTube, Picasa, and a fully functional web browser, and feature two USB 2.0 ports, an SD card slot, HDMI output and Dolby Digital.

"Flexibility and full support will be what differentiates the PBO Alpine from other available media player solutions," says Mo Monh, Patriot Memory’s Product Manager. "Providing the flexibility of the Android OS paired with support for commonly supported media file types, the PBO Alpine will provide endless possibilities for both mainstream and enthusiast consumers."

As with the Gauntlet Wifi, pricing and availability of the PBO Alpine is unknown at this point, so stay tuned.