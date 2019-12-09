Gift Ideas 2020: The Best Tech Gifts to Give (and Receive)

If the person you're shopping for doesn't have a wish list or if you simply want to surprise them with something great, this is the place to start. We've gathered 15 tech gift ideas for everyone on your list, from music lovers and fitness junkies to gamers, binge watchers and students. Whether you're looking for gift ideas for men, women or anyone else, these gadgets will not disappoint.

AirPods Pro (Image credit: Future)

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro make a great gift for the music fan on your list who wants to block out the world — and also let it in with a simple tap. Apple's new wireless earbuds offer active noise cancellation using three microphones, combined with advanced software. When you want to hear what's around you, all you need to do is engage Transparency Mode by pressing and holding the force sensor. Other perks include three sizes of silicone ear tips for getting the right fit and both water- and sweat-resistance for working out.

Echo Dot with Clock (Image credit: Future)

Echo Dot with Clock

If the loved one on your list doesn't have a smart speaker in their bedroom or kitchen, the Echo Dot with Clock is the perfect combo-gift idea. This Alexa device comes with a built-in LED display that can show the time, current temperature or timers. You can also use Alexa to set an alarm and just tap the top of the speaker to snooze it. Don't worry about the display blinding your loved one at night; a light sensor automatically dims the display. And like with other Alexa speakers, you can use Amazon's voice assistant for anything from answering questions and playing their favorite songs to controlling everything from their lights to their thermostat.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (Image credit: Future)

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

These are not your father's noise-cancelling headphones. With the Bose 700 , the company delivers its sleekest design yet, along with 11 levels of noise cancelling. But it's the voice quality that really blew us away in our Bose 700 review. Thanks to the four integrated microphones on these headphones, you can hold a conversation in a coffee shop or other bustling environment, and your callers will still hear you clearly. Other highlights include support for both Alexa and Google Assistant and up to 20 hours of battery life. Take your pick of three colors when buying this gift: Black, Luxe Silver or Soapstone.

iPhone 11 (Image credit: Future)

iPhone 11

This might be weird to say about an Apple product, but the iPhone 11 is one of the best values of the year. A great gift for anyone looking to up their camera-phone game, the iPhone 11 pairs a wide-angle lens with an ultrawide lens that lets you fit in more family members and more of the scene without having to step back. The camera also offers better-looking portraits and a new Night Mode that delivers amazing results in very low light — without a flash. Add in the fastest processor in a phone, a bright 6.1-inch display and long battery life, and you have the best phone you can give someone.

Tile Mate Pro (Image credit: Tile)

Tile Mate Pro

The perfect gift for the forgetful person on your list, someone like me, the Tile Pro is the company's most powerful key finder and Bluetooth tracker yet. Your giftee can use it to track their keys or other items from up to 400 feet away. And if they're constantly losing their phone, the Tile Pro works the other way, too; you just press the Tile button on the device to make your phone ring. Unlike previous Tile trackers, this one comes with a battery you can replace yourself, and it's rated to last for one full year.

Google Pixelbook Go (Image credit: Future)

Google Pixelbook Go

What weighs just 2 pounds and makes the MacBook Air nervous? That would be the Pixelbook Go , which delivers pretty much everything someone could want in a laptop for hundreds less. For $649, this system boasts a superslim design and a bright and colorful touch screen, along with an ultraquiet keyboard. The best part? The PixelBook Go lasted an epic 11.5 hours on our web-surfing battery test. Yeah, the speakers could be better and the port selection is skimpy, but overall, this laptop will make your giftee happy.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Image credit: Future)

Nintendo Switch Lite

We called the Nintendo Switch Lite a "practically perfect portable console" in our review, and it's also the perfect gift for gamers on the go. It offers a travel-friendly design that's more compact than the original Switch, along with good battery life and comfortable controls. The display is a bit smaller, at 5.5 inches versus 6.2 inches for the regular Switch, but the panel is bright and vibrant. The Switch game library is expanding all the time, too. Beyond Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there's Pokémon Sword and Shield , Luigi's Mansion 3 , The Witcher 3 and Untitled Goose Game .

Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Image credit: Ring)

Ring Video Doorbell 2

Whether they want to check for those Amazon packages without opening the door, see when the kids come home or just keep their abode more secure, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is an ideal gift for giving that person on your list peace of mind. This video doorbell captures clear, 1080p, wide-angle videos, and it features a microphone and speakers so you can talk to the person at the door — even if you're miles away. Plus, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 has motion sensors and instant mobile alerts so the person on your list can protect their property and loved ones. The battery power for flexible placement is another plus.

Apple Watch Series 5 (Image credit: Future)

Apple Watch Series 5

The ultimate smartwatch for pretty much everyone, the Apple Watch 5 is the gift to get fitness buffs and heavy-duty multitaskers on the move. The latest edition introduces an always-on display, so you don't need to bring the wearable to your face just to see the time. You can also see the weather, battery percentage and more at a glance. The Apple Watch 5 is also optimized for navigation, because Apple includes a built-in compass. And watchOS 6 brings handy new features like period tracking and a calculator. This is all on top of the great activity-tracking and heart-health features. Take your pick of the 40mm model (starting at $399) or the larger, 44mm model ($429).

Vizio M-Series Quantum (Image credit: Vizio)

Vizio M-Series Quantum

If that binge watcher on your list is looking for a glorious big screen, and you don't want to blow your budget, the Vizio M-Series Quantum is a great pick. This 65-inch set, which landed on our list of the best TVs, offers a vibrant and colorful quantum-dot display that rivals what you get from Samsung, but for less dough. Plus, it offers local dimming for sweet HDR performance. The M-Series Quantum is a pretty smart set, too, with more than 30 apps included along with Chromecast capability. You won't need to spring for a separate soundbar, either, thanks to the powerful pair of 20-watt speakers.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Image credit: Future)

Galaxy Watch Active 2

The best smartwatch gift for people with Android phones, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 sports a stunning circular design available in aluminum or stainless steel along with a big display (choose from 40mm or 44mm). Using your phone'’s camera, you can even customize the face of the Watch Active 2 to match your outfit for the day. Samsung's smartwatch can automatically track seven exercises, including running, biking, elliptical use and swimming, and it has offline Spotify playback to give your workouts a soundtrack. The sleep tracking could be better, but overall, this is a great pick.

Google Pixel 3a (Image credit: Future)

Google Pixel 3a

If you're shopping for a shutterbug this holiday but want to keep the price reasonable, the Pixel 3a is a pretty sweet gift. This camera phone has all of the computational photography goodness of Google's pricier phones, including the amazing Night Sight mode, and delivers all that in a compact design for under $400. If you're willing to spend a little more and want a bigger screen and more battery life, check out the Pixel 3a XL .

Alienware m15 (Image credit: Future)

Alienware m15

Most gaming laptops can play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare without breaking a sweat. But even the most jaded gamer on your list will be overjoyed when they feast their eyes on the Alienware m15. This sleek system can be configured with an OLED display, delivering eye-popping colors, perfect blacks and ultrawide viewing angles. Get it with up to an Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics for the best possible performance. The starting configuration isn't shabby either, with a 9th-Gen Core i5 chip and GTX 1660 GPU.

PS4 Pro with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle (Image credit: Sony)

PS4 Pro with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle

The most intense shooter of the year paired with the best console money can buy should delight the gamer on your list. This ultimate bundle includes a jet-black 1TB PS4 Pro system, a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller and the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game. The PS4 Pro delivers 4K gaming on 4K TVs, and you can also stream 4K movies and shows to the console. Yes, the PS5 is coming next year, but if they want something great now, this is it.

Google Nest Hub Max (Image credit: Future)

Google Nest Hub Max