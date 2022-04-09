Should you buy or lease a car?

If you’re getting a new car, one of the first questions you need to ask is whether you should buy or lease. You end up with a driveable vehicle whichever option you take, but the specifics of buying or leasing a car are very different.

There’s no right or wrong option, since there are plenty of pros and cons to both leasing a car, buying it outright or purchasing with an auto loan or financing plan. The decision is all dependent on your personal and financial circumstances, and what you actually need the car for.

So should you buy or lease your next car? Here are the pros and cons of both.

What is the difference between buying and leasing?

If you don’t have the cash on hand for a new car — and most of us don’t — you can buy the vehicle by going the financing route. Setting up an auto loan or finance plan means you don’t need to pay for the car in a lump sum, letting you spread the cost out over several months or years.

Meanwhile, leasing is essentially a long term rental. You pay a deposit or down payment, and continue to make payments every month for the duration of your contract. However the car officially belongs to someone else, much like your rented apartment belongs to the landlord.

Pros of buying your car

Complete control: Once you hand over the money for your car, you are free to do whatever you like with it. Provided you stay within the confines of what’s legally allowed, there’s nothing to stop you from modifying or decorating your car as you see fit. Tint the windows, install an aftermarket stereo system, add an ugly spoiler or something else entirely. It’s your car, so what you say goes.

No interest to pay: When you pay cash for a car, that marks the end of your financial arrangement with the seller. There are no monthly payments to worry about, no interest that accumulates over time, and so on. The amount you paid will forever be fixed, and all you need to worry about is paying for things like insurance or gasoline.

Financing helps spread the cost: You don’t have to buy your car in cash, and provided you have good enough credit it is possible to sign up for an auto loan or financing plan. It’s similar to leasing, in that you make monthly payments, though you are paying for equity in your own car — once you pay off the loan, the car is yours. However, you do have to be mindful of the interest on your loan, so it’s worth looking around to get the best terms.

Cons of buying a car

Mileage limits and other restrictions: Leasing comes with restrictions you wouldn’t otherwise have when buying a car outright. The most common restriction is the number of miles you’re allowed to drive, and going over that limit means you have to pay an extra fee.

No equity: While leasing is initially cheaper than buying or financing, both those options give you something to show for it. Finance payments eventually end, and when you’re done that car is 100% yours to do whatever you like. Drive around, sell on, take part in a demolition derby, whatever. Lease payments don’t come with added equity, and once your lease is over you effectively have nothing to show for it.

No permanent modifications: Because a leased car doesn’t really belong to you, it limits what you can or can’t do. That means it has to be returned in the same state as it was when you got it. That means nothing you do to it can be permanent, or you may end up with a large bill to put things right.

The car has to be kept in good condition: By the same logic, the car you lease has to be kept in very good condition. Normal wear and tear is to be expected, so there’s no need for the car to be perfect, but it can’t be returned with obvious damage or missing parts. And, unless your lease includes it, that means paying for your own upkeep and maintenance — as you would with an owned car.

Early termination charges: A car lease is a contract like any other, which means you can’t just drop it on a whim. Owning a car means you can get rid of it whenever, and however you like, whereas leasing makes you beholden to the terms of the deal. Unless you want to incur early termination charges, and those can be very expensive. Selling your lease through a third party is an option, but even that is going to cost you money.

Bottom line

There’s no right or wrong choice when it comes to car ownership. There are plenty of benefits to buying a car outright, but cost does mean there’s quite a high barrier of entry — especially if you want to buy a brand new vehicle. Then again, despite its initial convenience, leasing has some drawbacks.

Whichever option you choose is entirely up to you. Maybe you don’t want the hassle of actually owning a car, or would rather be free to upgrade to a better model after two or three years. Or perhaps you want to get the financial aspect over and done with, or keep driving until you run the car into the ground. You just need to make sure you know what you’re getting in for.