Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves: Everything we know so far

Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves film is about to show that this world isn't just about Zombies. In fact, we'll learn that there were many more safes to be cracked before Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) made his way to Vegas. And we just got the first poster for the movie.

And, yes, this time around, expect less zombies. Army of Thieves takes place at the start of the outbreak seen in Army of the Dead, so things aren't as widespread. If this film is as notably different as it sounds, it looks like the Snyders (both Zack and Deborah Snyder are producers for Army of Thieves) will be expanding their reach. For all the folks who thought Army of the Dead was too long and laborious, this may be more their cup of tea.

We just got the first poster for Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves

At Netflix's Comic-Con@Home panels, we'll see more of Army of Thieves

Netflix announced Army of Thieves is coming in fall 2021

Netflix announced, via an email to the press, that Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves will come out in fall 2021. Unlike Army of the Dead, it may be a Netflix exclusive, as none of the information Netflix has provided mentioned any theatrical run. We've reached out to Netflix and will update this story if we learn more.

That said, we won't have to wait that long for our next look. Netflix Geeked's Comic-Con @ Home will have a panel featuring Zack and Deborah Snyder, Matthias Schweighöfer and co-star Nathalie Emmanuel.

Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves cast

While most of the Army of Thieves cast members are unfamiliar faces, you will recognize at least a couple names. Specifically Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones, the Fast and Furious movies), and Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of the Dead).

Guz Khan (playing Rolph) should prove adept at eliciting a chuckle: he's a comedian, writer and actor.

Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter

Nathalie Emmanuel as Gwendoline

Ruby O. Fee as Korina

Stuart Martin as Brad Cage

Guz Khan as Rolph

Jonathan Cohen as Delacroix

Noémie Nakai as Beatrix

John Bubniak as Christopher

Peter Simonischek in a TBA role

Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves poster

(Image credit: Netflix)

The first poster for Army of Thieves is mostly a reference to Dieter's skill at safe-cracking, with a wink and nod to how he listens to the sounds of the safe as he manipulates them.

The poster also reminds people to expect fewer undead, with the tagline "More Safes. Less Zombies." That design on the safe, though, does make us wonder what is going on with the over-arching story of Snyder's movies.

Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves first photos

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix)

The above photos look notably different from the chaotic edge of Army of the Dead. Army of Thieves still looks tense, but it looks more ... relatable.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Deborah Snyder said "what’s interesting about that film is it takes place in our world. The zombie pandemic is happening in America, and it’s causing instability in the banking and financial institutions so they are consolidating some of the money and this team goes together. It’s a heist movie, with very few zombies in it. It’s really a romantic comedy, heist movie, which is super fun."