Watford vs Newcastle United live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Watford vs Newcastle United live stream will see Watford look to build upon their impressive 3-1 victory over Norwich City last weekend, and put the pain of a midweek Carabao Cup exit behind them.

Facing a Newcastle side that hasn't won all season looks like the perfect fixture for the newly promoted Hornets to continue proving they belong in the Premier League.

Watford vs Newcastle United live stream, date, time, channels The Watford vs Newcastle United live stream takes place Saturday, September 25.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Watford were tipped by many pundits for an immediate return to the Championship, but are giving the Premier League a real go. An opening day victory against Aston Villa was followed by a string of disappointing results, but a 1-3 victory over Norwich during the last game week has the Hornets once again looking deadly

The midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Championship side Stoke was disappointing, but fans are aware that the focus this season is on preserving the club's EPL status. Practically the entire first team was given a rest during the Stoke game, so the likes of Ismaila Sarr, Josh King, and Tom Cleverly will all come back into the fold here.

Watford really couldn't ask for a better opposition to face next. Newcastle United are a team that looks in serious trouble at the moment. Not only have The Magpies failed to register a victory yet this season, but they've also conceded 13 goals in just five matches. That's te second worst defensive record in the entire league, behind only Norwich.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin has been the team's sole bright spark. He scored a fantastic goal in the side's 1-1 draw with Leeds, but otherwise, there hasn't been much for the Newcastle faithful to feel optimistic about. Furthermore, the tension between the fanbase and manager Steve Bruce is still bubbling away; a defeat here could see things really boil over.

With both sides very much in need of a result, this match could be quite cagey. The winner could be decided based on who manages to score first, although a draw does seem the most probable result.

Can Watford pile yet more misery on Newcastle? Find out by watching the Watford vs Newcastle United live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. Make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Watford vs Newcastle United live stream wherever you are

The Watford vs Newcastle United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Watford vs Newcastle United live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Watford vs Newcastle United live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Watford vs Newcastle United live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Watford vs Newcastle United live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Watford vs Newcastle United live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Watford vs Newcastle United live stream in the UK

Watford vs Newcastle United kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Watford vs Newcastle United) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Watford vs Newcastle United live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Watford vs Newcastle United live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Watford vs Newcastle United live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Watford vs Newcastle United live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.