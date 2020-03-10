How to watch The Bachelor finale online: Channel, start time, results and live stream now

Watch The Bachelor finale second half tonight (along with the After the Final Rose special) to see Peter Weber's quest for love begins to end, even though it's already begun to falter. And as we've seen the two-night Bachelor season 24 finale chronicls Peter's decision between the two finalists: Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss.

Watch The Bachelor channel, show time The Bachelor finale part two and After the Final Rose special air tonight, Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

Part one of The Bachelor season 24 finale aired at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC yesterday, Monday, March 9.

Host Chris Harrison has promised The Bachelor finale will be one of the most dramatic yet ... well, he always does that, but Peter himself has said he doesn't know how this season ends. Confused? Yeah, us too. Scroll down for The Bachelor finale spoilers from Reality Steve.

How to watch The Bachelor live stream anywhere on Earth

How to watch The Bachelor in the US

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, if you have a broadcast antenna or cable subscription.

If you don't have either an antenna or cable, you can watch The Bachelor on a live TV streaming service that offers ABC in your region:

YouTube TV : Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99

: Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99 Hulu With Live TV : 60-plus channels and access to Hulu's library and originals for $54.99

: 60-plus channels and access to Hulu's library and originals for $54.99 AT&T TV Now: More than 45 channels including HBO for $65

ABC.com also streams episodes of The Bachelor online but you may need to enter your cable TV login to watch.

If you miss an episode or want to re-watch an episode after it airs live, you can purchase episodes from iTunes or Amazon Prime starting the next day (Tuesdays).

How to watch The Bachelor in the UK

Unfortunately, UK viewers cannot watch The Bachelor season 24 on any local channel, so you'll need to use a VPN like ExpressVPN to catch it online if you're travelling abroad.

ITVBe offers some episodes from Season 23 online. But it may be awhile before Peter Weber's Bachelor season airs in the UK.

The Bachelor season 24 spoilers and results

The Bachelor spoiler guru Reality Steve surprisingly did not post the end result for Peter Weber's season until recently (usually he posts spoilers for the entire season before it even begins airing.

According to Reality Steve, Peter does not get engaged in the finale on Monday night. Madison decides to eliminate herself (perhaps due to the issue of Peter sleeping with other women in the fantasy suites). In The Bachelor season 24 preview, Peter's mom Barb is shown saying, "Don’t let her go. Bring her home to us." We thought she was likely referring to Madison, but that was not true.

Peter's family, though, was all in on Hannah Ann. Peter was angry his family didn't support his love of Madison. But he was in love.

Except after Peter and Madison flew off on a helicopter tour, she dumped him. "As much as we want this," she said "I don't know that we can, like, give each other what we need."

Now, it's believed that Peter may propose to Hannah Ann, unless he doesn't. Yes, Madison might pop back up in Tuesday night's ultimate finale.