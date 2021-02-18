The Mortal Kombat movie trailer just leaked and it's shockingly violent

The first Mortal Kombat trailer has arrived and it's giving the people what they want: gore and more gore. And Goro. Oh, and it's partially in Russian. So hide your kids, because this is a red band trailer — which means it's not for young ones — and hit play.

We hope this trailer stays up long enough for you to watch it. The full English language trailer is about to debut at noon Eastern, so we're not sure how keen HBO Max (where the movie arrives on April 16) will be on letting it live. So, click Play below before HBO goes "Get over here!"

In this clip, posted to Reddit by u/holy_writer00 we see Sub Zero on a furious hunt, ripping limbs off in his quest to capture Cole Young (a character made just for the film). After his chilling moves, we see Scorpion go for the kill with his flying spear.

One eagle-eyed redditor u/LordNoituac666, poined out that the Noob Saibot and Reptile are hidden Easter eggs in the trailer.

While much of the dialogue for characters including Sonja Blade and Lui Kang is dubbed over in Russian, you don't need to speak the language to get the gist.

You'll also see Raiden, and a whole lot of chasing and fighting.

Mortal Kombat is just the latest in HBO Max's sprint of big name films that are hitting the streaming service at the same time as their limited theatrical release. Most recently, HBO Max dropped Judas and the Black Messiah, which is already gobbling up prestigious award nominations.

We're not sure Mortal Kombat will get the same acclaim. But wow it looks fun.