New ‘28 Years Later’ trailer just dropped — and the explosive extra footage teases mutant infected and a sinister cult

The latest “28 Years Later” trailer has officially dropped, and it’s cranked my hype through the roof.

As someone who’s followed the “28 Days Later” saga from the start, I’ve been dying to see where the story would go next — and now that we’ve gotten another look, it’s clear this sequel isn’t holding back.

This long-awaited sequel hits theaters on June 20. Back in December 2024, we got the first trailer, which lived in my head rent-free for quite some time.

With this second trailer, the mystery gives way to something much more intense: pure, unrelenting chaos. Between the terrifying new infected and the sheer brutality on display, this one looks like it’s going to stick in my head… and probably show up in a few nightmares too.

Check it out:

28 YEARS LATER - New Trailer - YouTube

This latest trailer finally gives us a closer look at the infected in action and it’s clear the Rage virus has evolved. The infection now appears to create even more powerful infected, and in a chilling twist, it may be mutating survivors too.

Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Isla (Jodie Comer), and their 12-year-old son Spike (Alfie Williams) live in a small, isolated community on Holy Island — also known as Lindisfarne — which is only reachable from the U.K. mainland during low tide, when a narrow causeway briefly emerges.

It looks like the family sets out for the mainland, likely in search of medical help. And that’s where Doctor Kelson, played by Ralph Fiennes, comes into the picture. There’s also a hint that Fiennes’ character may already have ties to the eerie cult teased throughout, with haunting shots of podiums and relics fashioned from human skulls.

The official synopsis reads: “It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway.

“When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

After seeing the new trailer for “28 Years Later,” my anticipation for this upcoming trilogy has definitely increased. It gives just the right amount of intrigue without spoiling anything major, and it already feels like it's shaping up to be one of this year’s most intense cinematic events.