Tempo Move is a tiny $395 home gym that tracks your body via your iPhone — here's how it works

The Coronavirus pandemic changed the fitness habits of people all over the globe, as many adapted to home workouts and the connected fitness industry exploded, offering consumers new ways to get fit without leaving their homes. Brands like Peloton, Mirror and Tempo were at the forefront of this growth, yet all shared a similar problem — consumers need a lot of space and a lot of money to invest in the equipment. This week, Tempo has announced Tempo Move, a product designed to solve this problem.

Tempo Move is a home gym that is the size of a minifridge. Unlike the $2,500 Tempo Studio, Tempo’s first product which launched in 2020 and stood at six feet tall, the Move is designed to bring the same experience, but in a smaller, more affordable package. At $395, the Tempo Move has a much more achievable price point; however, you do still need to pay the $39.95 monthly subscription.

How does the Tempo Move work?

(Image credit: Tempo)

The Move looks like a side table that wouldn’t look out of place in most homes. It comes in two colors — light and dark, and inside, it contains 50 pounds of weight plates and dumbbells. On the top of the unit, there’s a dock where users can plug in their iPhone, which forms a key part of the workout experience.

Once connected, your iPhone will also take over your TV for the class. You’ll need a newer iPhone (an iPhone XS or later, the cheaper iPhone SE isn’t supported) to use the Move. If your phone is compatible, the Move will use the iPhone’s True Depth camera system to track you and your weights during a workout.

Like a personal trainer in your living room, the Move will then give you guidance on your form, your pace, and any corrections along the way. The more workouts you do, the more Tempo will learn about your workout habits and adjust recommendations on how heavy you should go during certain exercises, as well as recommending courses you should take.

The Tempo platform has a selection of live and on-demand classes to choose from. The classes include HIIT, strength and cardio workouts, as well as meditation and yoga offerings. Barbell and kettlebell classes will be added in 2022.

Tempo also announced that the platform will take advantage of the depth-sensing LiDAR scanner in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro in the future. “We’re at an inflection point now that iPhone models are able to run sophisticated AI locally and have precise depth-sensing technology,” said Josh Augustin, Tempo CTO, and co-founder.

Tempo Move: Outlook

(Image credit: Tempo)

The Tempo Move is able to pre-order now from Tempo directly, or Best Buy and will start shipping early in December. While we’re yet to try the platform, it’s exciting to see that brands are listening to their consumers and trying to come up with solutions that don’t limit connected fitness to those with an abundance of space and, well, money.

Yet the question remains do you really need to spend the better part of $400 and $40 a month on a set of weights.

Sure, the personal training element is impressive, but for me, the times I’ve made the biggest fitness gains is training in real life, with a group of like-minded people who encourage you to run faster, lift heavier, or just get through that last rep with a smile on your face. But, as I’ve said, I’m yet to try the Tempo Move, and I look forward to seeing how well it works.

Whether or not we’ll all be abandoning our studio memberships and working out with friends via our TV screens now that restrictions are lifting remains to be seen, but it’s definitely exciting to see companies recognize that even the most dedicated fitness addict doesn’t want to feel like they’re living in a gym.

