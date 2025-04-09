Boxbollen fitness is trending on TikTok — here’s why celebrities like the Kardashians and Tom Brady are doing it

A new fitness trend has taken off on TikTok — and this time, it’s celebrity-backed, rhythm-based workout Boxbollen.

Using just a ball attached to a headband (yes, it really is that simple), you can access the workout played by the likes of Tom Brady, Khloe Kardashian and Will Smith — no exercise mats, dumbbells, or other kit required.

Boxbollen is joining the “play tech” market, occupying the gamified fitness space. And the team is backing it with research. Here’s what you need to know about Boxbollen, and why the benefits could have you burning up to 200kcals in just 15 minutes. No VR headset required.

What is Boxbollen good for?

If you’re into gamified physical activity, Boxbollen could be for you.

The brainchild of co-founders Jacob and Victor Eriksson, the game involves strapping on a headband connected to a ball on a string. Simply start punching the ball and avoid getting hit. You can connect to your TV from anywhere, and the app is included in your purchase.

Regular play could help you undo the effects of prolonged sitting, improve coordination, reflexes and body control and help you access a “light cardio workout or high-intensity intervals,” depending on how you want to play.

A recent study conducted specifically on Boxbollen consisted of 520 men and women aged between 18 to 65. The results found that just 15 minutes of Boxbollen could help you burn an average of 181kcal— for some, they even hit over 200kcal.

The study was performed using an Apple Watch Series 7, and the data picked up heart rates between 82 to 147 bpm (moderate to high intensity). However, the results of the study haven't been shared publicly yet.

The benefits of exercise snacking

Now, the best fitness trackers are great for tracking your metrics, but calorie burn is notoriously unreliable and I strongly advise not basing your workout goals on it. The number of calories you burn will differ from someone else, based on your metabolism, age, sex, body weight and fitness levels, to name a few factors.

Not long ago, I reported on how many calories I really burned when I did a 500-calorie HIIT workout on YouTube. Spoiler, I burned roughly 74kcals and reached 92 bpm.

Unless you're hooked up in a lab setting, it's unlikely that you'll get a spot on figure. Your wearable can only estimate to the best of its ability, so my advice is to avoid fixating on hitting 200kcals and focus on the physical and mental benefits of exercise.

These can include improving strength and cardiovascular fitness and boosting mood. In this case, Boxbollen can be used as a fun game that connects you with friends and family.

Any exercise you can accumulate throughout the day can contribute toward your overall energy expenditure (read: How to burn calories by switching up your daily routine — what is NEAT?). Staying active can also help you avoid becoming too dormant, which is known to feed into weaker or tighter muscles, low back pain and increased risk of injury.

If you're short on time, exercise snacking with bite-sized workouts like Boxbollen could help you build more movement into your day, which is never a bad thing!