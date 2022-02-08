Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 performers, time, trailer and more

The Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 performers will take the stage this weekend with some heavy expectations. It feels like the Super Bowl halftime shows have been underwhelming for years, with 2021's set from The Weeknd being more memorable for turning into a meme about being confused than anything else.

That said, things haven't been all bad, especially when Super Bowls past have counted Bad Bunny and Shakira among their stars. At the same time? We really need to talk about who approved Maroon 5 to be the main guest.

So, let's dive into the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 performers, the time they'll go on, and even watch the trailer that teases the big hits they're likely to play during the midway point of the Super Bowl 2022 live stream.

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 performers

Dr. Dre

Snoop Dog

Kendrick Lamar

Eminem

Mary J. Blige

The Super Bowl Halftime Show performers for this year are something of a rap and R&B supergroup. And that's more than befitting since the Super Bowl is being played in the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, a city whose name has been shouted out in rap songs for decades.

And since Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode" is one of those tracks — he did shout out "Compton, Long Beach, Inglewood!" on that song — it's no surprise that the good Doc, aka Andre Young (originally from Compton), is going to take the stage. He'll be joined by, who else?, Long Beach's own Snoop Dogg. Snoop is taking the opportunity to release a new album titled "B.O.D.R.," on the same day.

Dre isn't the only Compton son who will be in this halftime show, though, as the younger generation of musicians is going to be represented by fellow Compton-native Kendrick Lamar.

But the Super Bowl Halftime Show won't just be a west coast connection. Dr. Dre's star pupil Eminem will rep Detroit and the 313, while Yonkers, NY's own Mary J. Blige, will get it crunk up on the dancery, likely performing the Dr. Dre-produced "Family Affair," a triple-platinum track that is one of her most-popular tunes.

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 time estimates

NBC Sports, which would likely know considering NBC is airing the Super Bowl 2022 live stream, tells us that the Super Bowl Halftime Show is slated for "approximately between 8:00 – 8:30 p.m. ET."

So, don't expect the Super Bowl Halftime show much later or earlier, but don't be shocked if it takes place slightly outside that window, either.

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 trailer

Yes, even halftime shows have trailers. And no matter if you're always ready to hold up or you haven't rocked with Eminem since he was mopping up his mom's spaghetti? The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show may have a moment that makes you smile.