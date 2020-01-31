How to watch the 2020 Super Bowl in 4K

For once, you can watch the Super Bowl in 4K and HDR, and we know everything you need to watch it. That leaves the only real big questions left to the game (and what snacks you cook or order). This way, when you see the Lombardi trophy raised in the air, you'll be able to see it (and the players holding it) in higher quality than ever before.

Yes, unlike with previous Super Bowls, FOX is going to broadcast the game in 4K HDR. That means audiences who know how to get the game at this high-res standard will get that better and more visually appealing Super Bowl experience (which might make up for their team losing, or not even being in the game). Oh, and it will probably help move 4K TVs, and antennas, ahead of the game.

That said, actually getting ready to watch the game in 4K isn't as simple as you might think. You'll need a 4K television, of course ,and you'll need to know where to watch (be sure to also check out our guide to finding a Super Bowl live stream).

Read on for our guide to helping you stream Super Bowl 2020 in 4K and ultimately enjoy the game in its full visual glory.

Watching the Super Bowl in 4K online:

There are plenty of ways to watch the Super Bowl over a streaming service — but only one offers the big game in 4K, because the rest don't stream in 4K. That service is FuboTV, the streaming service made for sports fans.

That being said, check with your internet provider to ensure you're getting 25Mbps or higher download rates — which Netflix advises for its 4K content. You'll want much higher rates, though, if you've invited friends (who know your Wi-Fi password) over to enjoy the game.

FuboTV made its name as a sports-first streaming service, but now offers more than 100 channels for its $55-a-month service, including FOX affiliates.View Deal

Watching the game with your cable or satellite provider

There's a good chance that your cable or satellite provider works with 4K broadcasts. If you're using DirecTV, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon Fios, or Optimum, you shouldn't have any trouble getting 4K to your house.

That settled, check with your provider to make sure your set-top box supports 4K and/or HDR — you never know if they've kept you on a previous generation model.

Here are their customer service websites and phone numbers to get in touch:

DirecTV: (800) 531-5000 — https://www.directvonline.com/contact-us/

Comcast Xfinity: (800) 934-6489 — https://www.xfinity.com/support/contact-us

Verizon Fios: (800) 837-4966 — https://www.verizon.com/support/residential/home

Optimum: Varies by state, check out https://www.optimum.net/support/phone-list/

A Super Bowl in 4K ... except there's a caveat

Of course, we should clarify what 4K HDR actually means in the context of this year's Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, FOX isn't actually capturing the game in native 4K. Instead, it'll capture it in 1080p HDR, and then upscale it to 4K.

That's not necessarily the end of the world, since an upscaled 4K picture is still better than a 1080p visual, but it's also not as good as a native 4K picture designed for viewing in 4K.

That said, 4K televisions will deliver a better visual experience than 1080p sets, so if you have the option of choosing either one, go 4K.

Oh, and the ads that play during the broadcast? Those will likely be broadcast in 1080p, so don't get your hopes up about Mr. Peanut's memorial service being in dynamic HDR.

All the tech you'll need

So, what will you actually need to watch Super Bowl 2020 in 4K? It'll be a bit more difficult than you might expect.

Most importantly, you'll need a 4K television — and we've tested a ton and can recommend the best 4K TVs so you can avoid a lemon. If you don't have a 4K TV that's capable of working with HDR, you're out of luck. Plain and simple.

You'll also need a something to get that 4K transmission into your home and onto your television. Our picks for the best TV antennas are the fastest route, as they can take the signal out of thin air. Alternatively, you'll get more functionality if you've already got a smart TV with 4K-ready apps, or a 4K streaming device.

Luckily, there are plenty of 4K set-top boxes at your disposal. Here's a rundown of some you can choose from:

Roku devices may not have the Fox channels, though, as a dispute between Fox and Roku that might strip all of the network's apps off before the big game.