The best Prime Day gaming PC deal packs RTX 3080 Ti power — and it's not at Amazon

Good luck finding a current-gen GPU on your own, even on Prime Day. High-end graphics cards are very hard to find, especially those from Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 30-series.

Your best bet is to buy a pre-built gaming rig, and they don't get much better than this drool-worthy Skytech desktop, which sports a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti alongside an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU clocking at 3.7GHz, 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD.

Skytech Gaming PC w/ Ryzen 9 CPU & RTX 3080 Ti GPU: was $4,499, now $3,899 @ Newegg

If you want big discounts on gaming PCs this Prime Day, you'll have to spend the big bucks. However, this super-loaded Skytech rig may be worth the expense, with just about everything you'd want in a top-class gaming rig right now.View Deal

This mighty machine, which comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home (sans bloatware) and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, normally retails for $4,499.99, but NewEgg has it on sale for for just $3,899.99. That's still not cheap, but considering what you're getting, we say it's probably worth the price.

