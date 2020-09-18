Serie A live stream: How to watch the 2020-21 Serie A season online

A new season of Serie A live streams, another chance to see Juventus make everyone else look bad, right? And, yes, this year sees Ronaldo and his Juvy squad look to make it an even 10 Serie A titles in a row. So, who's going to stop him?

The two notable contenders for spoiling a decade of dominance are Inter Milan, Lazio and Atalanta, with Atalanta being a true Cinderella tale. Nobody expected them to get so deep into the last Champion's League tournament, and it set an odd precedent for how they are expected to perform this year.

Meanwhile, there's been some odd shifts at Juventus: only a day after the team lost to underdogs Lyon in the Champion's League, head coach Maurizio Sarri was canned. His replacement? Andrea Pirlo, the Juvy legend who retired a few years ago, following his NYC FC run. We're curious how his transition goes.

The Serie A 2020-21 season starts tomorrow (Sept. 19), with Fiorentina vs Torino, which airs at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST. Juvy's first fixture is against Sampdoria on Sunday (Sept. 20), at around 2:40 p.m. ET / 11:40 a.m. PT / 7:40 p.m. BST. Atalanta's first game is against Torino on Sept. 26, and Inter Milan faces Fiorentina that same day.

And we've got everything you know to watch each and every Serie A live stream. This guide has the streaming services you'll want to lock down now, and includes details about who's offering free trials, so you can watch the entire Serie A season with ease.

How to watch live Premier League games with a VPN

Let's say there's a Serie A fixture you want to stream that's not available wherever you happen to be. A virtual private network, or VPN, can come to your rescue. With a VPN, you can make it seem like you're surfing the web from somewhere else, which lets you view live streams that might otherwise not be available in your area.

If you're not sure which VPN service to use, don't worry. We've tested many different options to find the best VPN, and we think that ExpressVPN is the way to go. ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Serie A live streams in the US

Americans can catch all Serie A matchups on ESPN networks, with most games on the ESPN Plus streaming service.

Other Serie A games that appear on ESPN channels can be seen with Sling TV, one of the best streaming services, which gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's dedicated streaming service, offering accesses to thousands of live events and original programming starting at just $4.99 per month.View Deal

Starting at $30 for the first month, with a 3-day free trial, Sling TV's Orange package has ESPN, and is is one of the most affordable live TV streaming options. Other major channels included are AMC, Comedy Central and Food Network.View Deal

Serie A live streams in the UK

In the UK, Premier Sports is your one and only home for watching Serie A live streams. Premier Sports hosts these games on Premier Sports 1 and 2 for the next few weeks.

Premier Sports costs £9.99 per month for SD and HD coverage, and it also provide LaLiga TV as well. Premier Sports can be added on through your pay TV provider, such as Sky, or bought ala carte.

Serie A live streams in Canada

It's easy to get Serie A live streams in Canada. DAZN has all the coverage, and you can get yourself a free sample of the service thanks to its 1-month free trial, which will let you watch the start of the 2020-21 Serie A season. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.