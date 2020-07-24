Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leak reveals sizes and surprise new model

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is almost certainly coming soon, but in case we haven't seen enough leaks about the next-generation Tizen OS wearable, Samsung went ahead and published Galaxy Watch 3 support pages to its website.

Romanian news source Androidu.ro noticed Samsung's Hungarian site holds several pages for a devices called the Galaxy Watch 3. This all but confirms the new smartwatch is lined up for debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra next month.

Every Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leak we've seen

Here's what we know about Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Earlier this week Samsung's president TM Roh wrote in a public statement that included in all the new power devices coming at the company's Unpacked Event on August 5, there will be one for "on your wrist."

(Image credit: Androidu.ro)

The support page leak backs up our suspicion that the Galaxy Watch 3 has an official launch date, and confirms some key specs we've seen in certificate filings from the last few months, too. This seems to be a trend, as a support page has also popped up for the to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

On the support page both 41mm and 45mm variants of the Galaxy Watch 3 are detailed. You can also see a stainless steel model listed, although there's no page for the rumored Galaxy Watch 3 titanium version.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will be offered in Bluetooth and LTE variants, as well as 41mm and 45mm case sizes. Each model will sport the infamous rotating bezel, Gorilla Glass DX display, 5ATM rating water resistance, military standard durability and on-board GPS. Check out our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch Active 2 face-off for more on the biggest changes we're expecting.

We should know more soon about the Galaxy Watch 3 if it's truly on track to launch on August 5, perhaps alongside the Note 20 lineup, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.