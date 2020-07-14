Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks reveal design, cameras and more

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will sport a more rounded design than its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 10, as well as being a little larger, But the standard Galaxy Note 20 could come with a lacklustre display by 2020 standards.

At least that's going by new render images tweeted by reliable tech leaker Ice Universe, who posted a picture of the supposed Note 20 alongside the Note 10. The leaker also posted a rendered image of the Galaxy Note 20’s front and back, further giving us an insight into the phone’s rear cameras.

The first tweet we'll look at features an image that shows the Note 20 from the front and the back. This is claimed to be the standard Note 20 model, as opposed to the higher-specced Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, as there are only three camera lenses, rather than the four we're expecting on the Ultra.

Aside from this, we can see the slightly curved back of the phone, its squarer corners compared to the Galaxy S20 series, and its central punch-hole camera, which has become a Samsung signature over the last year.

At the bottom of the display, you can spot the icon for a sub-display fingerprint scanner. This is most likely Samsung's ultrasonic reader rather than the typical optical reader most other smartphones use.

The next tweet compares this Note 20 render with the Galaxy Note 10, the model it will be replacing. Ice Universe explains that the Note 20 is 1cm (0.4 inches) longer than the Note 10, but it has a flatscreen where the Note 10's is slightly curved. You can also see that the punch-hole for the selfie camera has shrunk significantly between generations.

Ice Universe noted that the Note 20 will have a 1080p display with a 60Hz refresh rate. That's arguably a little disappointing, as not only does 1080p resolution seem a little underpowered compared to many QHD flagship displays, it won't even have the 120Hz refresh rate that Samsung showed off on the entire Galaxy S20 range, and will likely be using with the Note 20 Ultra. Hopefully, this means a cheaper price though for people who want the standard Galaxy Note 20 rather than its larger sibling.

The final Ice Universe tweet shows the camera sizes of the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra, illustrated through what look to be protective covers for the lenses. As we mentioned above, the Note 20 is believed to be getting three cameras (12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide), while the Note 20 Ultra will likely get four (108MP main, 13MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, laser focus sensor). You can also see a huge difference in the size of the lens holes, likely to allow in the extra light required by the much larger sensors that'll be installed on the Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung will likely fill in the remaining Note 20 details, and confirm or deny the rumors, at a Galaxy Unpacked event it has scheduled for August 5. We may also be seeing the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Watch 3 during the same announcement. The Galaxy Fold 2, on the other hand, may be delayed until next month, or only get a brief mention at the keynote based on recent leaks pointing to the phone not being ready for sale yet.

Other than what we've discussed so far, the Note 20 series will be equipped with the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset to make it one of the most powerful Android phones to date, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage on the Note 20 Ultra, as well as 5G compatibility.