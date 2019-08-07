Galaxy Note 10 Launch Live Stream: How to Watch the Samsung Event

After months of speculation, leaks and rumors, Samsung is finally about to take the wraps off of the Galaxy Note 10. And it looks like it will have a big brother along for the ride.

Based on multiple reports, Samsung will unveil both a 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 10 and 6.8-inch Galaxy Note 10 Plus. And there could be a lot of differences between these flagship phones other than screen. We're hearing everything from a fourth camera on the Note 10 Plus to a bigger battery, more RAM and more storage.

The other big rumor is that Samsung is going to kill the headphone jack on the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus and that the regular Note 10 could lose the microSD card slot.

Here's how to watch the Galaxy Note 10 live stream and everything you can expcect, including other new Samsung products.

Galaxy Note 10 livestream: Start time and how to watch

Samsung's Unpacked event gets under way today, Aug. 7, at 4PM ET. Samsung will be hosting its Galaxy Note 10 live stream in multiple locations online.

Samsung Unpacked Website: You'll be able to tune in to Samsung.com to watch the entire Unpacked event.

You'll be able to tune in to Samsung.com to watch the entire Unpacked event. Twitter: Samsung already has a #SamsungEvent Twitter page up and running, and on that page you can click a reminder for when event starts.

Samsung already has a #SamsungEvent Twitter page up and running, and on that page you can click a reminder for when event starts. Facebook: Samsung is currently promoting its Samsung.com live stream coverage through Facebook but it's likely you'll also be able to watch right on Facebook.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition, Galaxy Tab S6

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung has already announced other new products in the past week, including a new Galaxy Watch Active 2 with a built-in run coach, a digital rotating bezel and (upcoming) ECG functionality, just like the Apple Watch Series 4. So we expect this smartwatch to see at least a little bit of stage time, especially since there's a rumored Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour edition on the way.

The other big recent launch was the Galaxy Tab S6, which will have an optional keyboard with a touchpad, an improved DeX desktop interface and a powerful Snapdragon 855 CPU, all of which should help Samsung compete with the iPad Pro.

Galaxy Home

Samsung has one other piece of unfinished business from previous launch events. Last year when unveiling the Galaxy Note 8, it also took the wraps off the Galaxy Home, a smart speaker in the vein of similar products from Amazon, Apple and Google. A lot's happened in the ensuing year, but none of it involves the Galaxy Home ever shipping.

In June, Samsung CEO Kim Hyun-suk said that the speaker would finally see the light of day during the third quarter of 2019, which is right about now. Samsung could use the upcoming Unpacked event to finally put a Galaxy Home ship date on the calendar — or at least remind us all what the speaker actually does.

Galaxy Book S

(Image credit: Evan Blass/@evleaks)

Rumors of a new notebook from Samsung first popped up in July, but we've now potentially seen what the Galaxy Book S might look like, should it join the Note 10 at Unpacked this week. Tweets posted by Evan Blass show a laptop with thin bezels and a curved lid.

The Galaxy Book S is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and it will run Windows 10. Whatever else the Galaxy Book S has to offer will be come apparent once Samsung unveils the new laptop — possibly as soon as this week.