Samsung Galaxy Buds price confirmed — and it’s good news

The latest Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro leak comes from none other than major retailer Staples, with its Canadian site listing the wireless earbuds in full detail ahead of their official reveal.

Under the not very secretive name of “Samsung Galaxy Attic,” the Galaxy Buds Pro price is given as CA$264. That works out to about $207 in USD, which doesn’t take into account regional tax differences but does point towards previous rumors of a $200 MSRP in the U.S. This would make Galaxy Buds Pro a lot cheaper than their biggest rivals, the Apple AirPods Pro.

A $200 price tag would also undercut many more of the best wireless earbuds, so while these will Samsung’s most expensive headphones yet, the Staples listing suggests they won’t be outright overpriced.

And, not that we needed it at this point, but the listing also confirms several details we’ve seen in previous leaks. These include active noise cancellation (ANC) with an Ambient Sound mode, 5 hours of battery life per charge and a dual speaker design that combines an 11mm woofer with a 6.5mm tweeter.

IPX7 waterproofing is also re-confirmed, so the Galaxy Buds Pro should be able to survive full submersion in shallow water for up to 30 minutes. A bit of rain or sweat should therefore prove no problem. The Galaxy Buds Pro weight isn’t given, but their dimensions come in at 2 x 2 x 1.1 inches, according to the listing.

(Image credit: Staples)

Lastly, the listing provides a selection of official images of the Galaxy Buds Pro in their three colors: violet, black and silver.

You can’t actually buy or pre-order the Galaxy Buds Pro from Staples yet, as it lists the earbuds as sold out. But it’s not a long wait for Samsung’s own reveal: the Galaxy Buds Pro will almost certainly be unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 during a Galaxy Unpacked event on January 14.

It’s expected that pre-orders for both the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy S21 will open on the same day, with the former a potential pre-order bonus for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. If you want to tune in yourself, here’s how to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2021.