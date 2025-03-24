Don't miss! AirPods crash to their lowest price with massive 22% discount in the Amazon Spring Sale

The best AirPods are still the top choice for most iPhone and iPad owners looking for a pair of earbuds for music, podcasts and calls.

Especially right now — you can pick up the AirPods 4 for just $99 at Amazon, their lowest ever price. And the AirPods Pro 2 are just $169 at Amazon, only $16 above their lowest price, making the Amazon Spring Sale the perfect time to pick up new 'buds.

Lowest price Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon This is the AirPods 4 model sans ANC — which means you get Spatial Audio and an open fit for a bargain price. They sound better than they have any right to, and retain that classic white AirPods style. We gave them 4.5 stars in our review, with focus on their comfortable fit and great controls.

Lowest price Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds that you can buy right now. They're a jack of all trades, with good noise canceling, solid sound, and a very comfortable fit. They earned a 4.5-star review from us thanks to their Spatial Audio component, although the battery life could be slightly better.

Any pair of AirPods you buy is going to rank amongst the best wireless earbuds. They all feature good sound, solid comfort, and great Apple device connectivity. So when you can get a pair with any kind of discount then you know you're in for a treat.

The AirPods Pro 2, for example, are one of the best noise-canceling earbuds options for iPhone users. There are features like Hearing Aid, Spatial Audio and Find My that only work with one of Apple's smartphones. They sound pretty good too, and for a long time their noise canceling was amongst the very best — although they've since been dethroned by the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

The AirPods 4 are the budget option in the AirPods lineup, but that doesn't mean you're not getting a solid AirPods experience. Their controls are excellent, they sound good, and they've got spatial audio on board, which is better than pretty much anything else that costs the same.

Whichever AirPods you choose in the Amazon Spring sale, you're going to get a very solid deal — and a great pair of earbuds.