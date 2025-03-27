Beats' best headphones just got a $170 price cut in the Amazon Spring Sale

Beats Studio Pro
It felt like it took years for Beats to finally put a USB-C port on its over-ear headphones, and then, suddenly, it arrived. The Beats Studio Pro dropped with massive fanfare, and a great range of colors.

Right now, you can grab Beats' AirPods Max beaters for a bargain price — the Beats Studio Pro are just $179 at Amazon after a massive $170 discount.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro brought a USB-C port to the table — along with AirPods Max-beating ANC and a more controlled sound signature. Their battery life is pretty good as well, with up to 40 hours of listening on tap. This isn't quite the lowest we've seen them, but $170 is a massive saving that's well worth paying attention to.

Right, so they're not better than the AirPods Max (despite what some would have you believe), but they provide an AirPods Max-like experience for a fraction of the price.

The ANC gets closer than you'd imagine. When I tested the headphones, I found that all my reference environments (like a busy bus, loud streets, etc.) were well controlled, and they didn't interrupt my listening.

The sound, again, isn't as good as the AirPods Max, but it's a whole lot more neutral than you'd expect from Beats. They're nowhere near as bassy as you'd imagine from a pair of Beats headphones, and they give an "AirPods Max-lite" profile.

The Beats Studio Pro outside in the backyard.

(Image credit: Future)

There are two areas where the Studio Pro overtake the AirPods Max. The first is the carrying case. The Studio Pro comes packed with a solid-feeling zip-up bag, which keeps them safe in your bag from scratches and damage.

Then, there's the battery life. The 40 hours on tap in the Studio Pro is double the 20 hours you'll get out of the AirPods Max — great news if you like to go for longer journeys or have to go longer between charges.

Now, I have a confession — I have said before that the Beats Studio Pro are not worth their full, $349 price, and I stick by that. But, at this much lower discounted price, they're a great buy that performs better than pretty much anything else that's sub-$200.

Are they the best noise-canceling headphones around? Not quite, but at this price, you're not going to do better than the Beats Studio Pro.

Tammy Rogers
Tammy Rogers
Audio Editor

Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.

