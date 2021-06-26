Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 possibly revealed — and it makes AirPods look boring

It appears that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be getting a new look when they launch later this year, if official looking renders published by 91mobiles turn out to be legitimate. And the combination of multiple color options and a redesigned case make today's AirPods look blah.

The renders, which the site claims it received through “trusted industry sources," show a design change for the true wireless earphones, introducing a uniform glossy texture in place of the two-tone matte and glossy finish applied to the original Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus.

The buds include two microphones for noise reduction, though the report doesn’t suggest that the product will get active noise cancellation (ANC) – a feature Samsung currently reserves for the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live earbuds.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

As you can see from the renders, the Galaxy Buds 2 will come in four colors. The industry standard black and white color schemes will be joined by two more playful shades: a lavender purple and a lime green. With the current AirPods and AirPods Pro, you're limited to just white, though we hope that Apple mixes things up with the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2.

Interestingly, the renders suggest that while the charging case will match the chosen colors of the buds, this will only be present in its lining, with the outside a glossy white, somewhat reminiscent of the AirPods charging case.

This time around, the case could be a square shape with curved edges, echoing the holder for both Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live. There are charging lights on both the inside and outside of the case, so you can make sure they are actually topping up when not in use.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Based on a recent Galaxy Buds 2 FCC listing, each earbud could have a battery capacity of 60mAh, and the case itself would hold 500mAh for a grand total of four charges. That’s an almost identical capacity to the original earbuds (58mAh), but a big upgrade to the charging case, which had a capacity of just 252mAh. In our Galaxy Buds review, we found that the earphones lasted 5 hours and 46 minutes, and it sounds like we can expect similar again – only with more charges before the case itself needs a top up.

91mobiles is torn between two possible release dates. It suggests a possible reveal next week, but also concedes that Samsung may be more inclined to launch the new earbuds alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in August. We should find out very soon indeed.