How to watch the SAG Awards 2021 live stream: Date, start time, nominees

SAG Awards 2021 start time, channel The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards airs Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET on TBS and TNT.

Hollywood's brightest stars will be shining when we watch the SAG Awards 2021 live stream, which you can watch online or on TBS or TNT. The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards honors the year's best achievements in film and television performances and is a key precursor to the Oscars later this month.

The SAG Awards 2021 ceremony will be very different this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The one-hour, pre-taped show won't have the usual banquet or red carpet, where the cast of Trial of the Chicago 7 could mingle with the cast of Bridgerton.

Film nominees include Oscar frontrunners like Minari, the late Chadwick Boseman, Sacha Baron Cohen and Glenn Close. TV nominees span the likes of The Crown, Ted Lasso, Gillian Anderson and the stunt ensemble of Cobra Kai.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 SAG Awards live stream.

How to watch SAG Awards 2021 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because TBS and TNT aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the 2021 SAG Awards live stream if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch SAG Awards 2021 live stream in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET on TBS or TNT if they have a cable package. The show will also re-air at 11 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the SAG Awards on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch SAG Awards 2021 live stream in Canada

The SAG Awards 2021 ceremony doesn't appear to be airing on any Canadian channels. But streaming service subscribers can access their live streams by using ExpressVPN.

How to watch SAG Awards 2021 live stream in the UK

The SAG Awards 2021 show isn't airing on any UK channels, so streaming service subscribers will need to use ExpressVPN to access their live streams.

SAG Awards 2021 nominations

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Feb. 4 by Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs.

Here's the full list of SAG nominees:

FILM

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

TELEVISION

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld