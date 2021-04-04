How to watch the SAG Awards 2021 live stream: Date, start time, nominees

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards airs Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET on TBS and TNT.
Hollywood's brightest stars will be shining when we watch the SAG Awards 2021 live stream, which you can watch online or on TBS or TNT. The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards honors the year's best achievements in film and television performances and is a key precursor to the Oscars later this month.
The SAG Awards 2021 ceremony will be very different this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The one-hour, pre-taped show won't have the usual banquet or red carpet, where the cast of Trial of the Chicago 7 could mingle with the cast of Bridgerton.
- Oscar nominations 2021: Where you can stream the movie
- The best Netflix shows to binge right now
- Oscars 2021 is the most exciting in years — and it’s thanks to Covid
Film nominees include Oscar frontrunners like Minari, the late Chadwick Boseman, Sacha Baron Cohen and Glenn Close. TV nominees span the likes of The Crown, Ted Lasso, Gillian Anderson and the stunt ensemble of Cobra Kai.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 SAG Awards live stream.
How to watch SAG Awards 2021 online anywhere, with a VPN
Just because TBS and TNT aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the 2021 SAG Awards live stream if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.
We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)
Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.
View Deal
How to watch SAG Awards 2021 live stream in the US
In the U.S., viewers can watch the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET on TBS or TNT if they have a cable package. The show will also re-air at 11 p.m. ET.
If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the SAG Awards on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV.
Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.
Right now, Sling TV is offering $10 off your first month. Both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages include TBS and TNT in the channel lineup, as well as other popular networks like AMC, Bravo, CNN, HGTV, Food Network and TNT. Plus, you get 50 hours of Cloud DVR to record all your favorite shows.View Deal
Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like Bravo, E!, HGTV, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal
How to watch SAG Awards 2021 live stream in Canada
The SAG Awards 2021 ceremony doesn't appear to be airing on any Canadian channels. But streaming service subscribers can access their live streams by using ExpressVPN.
How to watch SAG Awards 2021 live stream in the UK
The SAG Awards 2021 show isn't airing on any UK channels, so streaming service subscribers will need to use ExpressVPN to access their live streams.
SAG Awards 2021 nominations
The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Feb. 4 by Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs.
Here's the full list of SAG nominees:
FILM
Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
TELEVISION
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld