Paris Saint Germain vs Clermont live stream — how to watch Ligue 1 21/22 game online

The Paris Saint Germain vs Clermont live stream could see Lionel Messi step onto Le Parc des Princes pitch in a PSG shirt for the first time. However, there is a possibility that PSG will be without its trio of superstars as Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe could all miss this one.

Paris Saint Germain vs Clermont live stream, date, time, channels The Paris Saint Germain vs Clermont live stream takes place Saturday, September 11.

► Time 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on BeIN Sports via Sling or Fubo.TV

Last time out, Messi made his long-awaited PSG debut, coming off the bench in the 66th minute during his side's comfortable 2-0 win over Reims. The Argentine forward was kept mostly quiet during his debut, but fans will know that the best of Messi in a PSG shirt is yet to come.

While the anticipation for this match was sky-high, the mood has been damped somewhat by the possibility that none of PSG's all-star forward trio will feature. Messi and Neymar both featured in midweek World Cup Qualifiers so may not have enough recovery time before the match against Clermont. Meanwhile, Mbappe is also a doubt having suffered a minor calf injury while on international duty with France.

Even if PSG's first-choice attacking trio are forced to sit this one out, the Parisians will likely still have enough quality to keep their perfect start to the season going. Although Clermont will surely view this match as a chance to cause an upset and take the three points back down south with them. The side is also undefeated this season, with two wins and two draws in their four games so far, so will be no pushover for PSG.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action by watching a Paris Saint Germain vs Clermont live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub if you want to catch some top-flight English football this weekend as well.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Clermont live stream wherever you are

The Paris Saint Germain vs Clermont live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Clermont live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Clermont live stream on beIN Sports and on beIN Sports Connect with a valid cable login. You can also watch from the beIN Sports Connect app available on Android, iOS and Roku.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels. However, you will need to spend an extra $11 a month for the Sports Extra package in order to get access to beIN Sports. Right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option. This costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including beIN Sports, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Clermontn live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Clermont live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Clermont live stream on beIN Sports or via beIN Connect with valid cable credentials. Cord cutters in Canada can watch the game through Fubo.TV and there's even a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want to watch the match can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Clermont live stream in the UK

While BT Sport holds exclusive rights to broadcast Ligue 1 games in the U.K., it won't be showing the Paris Saint Germain vs Clermont match. This is due to the game falling during the national blackout period during which soccer matches cannot be broadcast in order to protect attendance around the footballing pyramid.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Paris Saint Germain vs Clermont) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Clermont live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Clermont live stream on beIN Sports 3or via beIN Connect can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your beIN account as if you were back home.