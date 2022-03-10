Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti leak tips March 29 launch

The mighty Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti could finally launch at the end of March, according to embargoed marketing information seen by Videocardz .

All has been quiet on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti front following the reveal of the powerful graphics card at CES 2022 in January. But now March 29 appears to be the date the new GPU could arrive, having missed its original January 27 launch.

As such, prospective buyers of some of the best gaming PCs could be eying up machines that have this new high-end graphics card at their heart. Or people looking to try out 8K gaming could see the RTX 3090 Ti as the card to do it on.

With 10,752 CUDA cores over the standard Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090’s 10,496 cores, and a higher all-round memory performance and bandwidth, the RTX 3090 Ti is set to be the ultimate enthusiast graphics card from Nvidia.

We say enthusiast and not gamer, as the RTX 3090 Ti is likely to be overkill for a lot of games and PC setups, even those targeting 4K and 60 frames per second or higher. The RTX 3090 was already touted by Nvidia as a card for people carrying out professional and AI programming work, alongside a handful of hardcore PC gamers. So we expect the RTX 3090 Ti to take that further.

Having said that, Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series cards are still tricky to track down in stock, and thus some have opted to buy more expensive cards to get hold of Nvidia’s next-gen ray tracing and deep-learning supersampling (DLSS) tech. However, we expect the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti to come with a monstrous price tag which may put it out of the reach of all but the most dedicated PC enthusiasts with deep pockets; after all, the RTX 3090 cost $1,499.

Nvidia hasn't mentioned pricing or how it will fulfil demand for the RTX 3090 Ti given the ongoing chip shortages. But if this leaked information is legitimate, we won’t have long to wait until we hear more.