What's new on Disney Plus? April 2020's movies and shows

Time to go Onward! The calendar of what's new on Disney Plus for April 2020 features the recent Pixar movie, which got an early digital release and is also hitting the streaming service earlier than planned.
Other library additions new on Disney Plus this month are several documentaries from Disneynature to celebrate Earth Month. The include Elephant (narrated by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex), Dolphin Reef (narrated by Natalie Portman) and Africa Cats (narrated by Samuel L. Jackson and Patrick Stewart).
Disney Plus original shows that will release new episodes include Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7, Be Our Chef and One Day at Disney.
Wondering where the MCU shows are coming? The first to drop will be The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (August 2020), followed by WandaVision (December 2020) and Loki (Spring 2021).
And if you're dying to get a little Baby Yoda Love, The Mandalorian season 2 is coming in October 2020.
Trying to find the new on Disney Plus content from within the service? It's now a row on the home screen.
New on Disney Plus schedule:
Wednesday, April 1
- Doctor Dolittle (1998)
Friday, April 3
- Onward
- The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
- Dolphin Reef
- Elephant
- Penguins
- Pluto’s Party
- The Straight Story
- A Tale of Two Critters
- All in a Nutshell
- Don’s Fountain of Youth
- Donald’s Dog Laundry
- Double Dribble
- Dragon Around
- Elmer Elephant
- How to Play Football
- Lambert the Sheepish Lion
- On Ice
- Out of Scale
- Sea Scouts
- The New Neighbor
- The Small One
- Be Our Chef — Episode 102 — “Diagnosis: Delicious”
- Disney Family Sundays — Episode 122 — “Minnie Mouse: Apron”
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding — Episode 208 — “Marry ME”
- Fish Hooks — Seasons 1, 2 and 3
- One Day At Disney — Episode 118 — “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”
- Shop Class — Episode 106 — “Downhill Derby”
- Sonny with a Chance — Seasons 1, 2 and 3
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 707 — “Dangerous Debt”
Friday, April 10
- A Celebration of the Music from Coco
- Life Below Zero
- Be Our Chef — Episode 103 — “Hidden Within”
- Disney Family Sundays — Episode 119 — “Minnie Mouse: Kite”
- One Day At Disney — Episode 119 — “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”
- Paradise Island — Season 1
- Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals — Season 1
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls — Season 5
- Shop Class — Episode 107 — “Ready for Launch”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 708 — “Together Again”
- Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets — Season 1
Sunday, April 12
- PJ Masks — Season 3
Friday, April 17
- Pluto’s Purchase
- Be Our Chef — Episode 104 — “Curiouser and Curiouser”
- Brain Games — Season 8
- Disney Family Sundays — Episode 124 — “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”
- The Incredible Dr. Pol – Season 16
- Let’s Stick Together Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales — Season 1 and 2
- One Day At Disney — Episode 120 — “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”
- Shop Class — Episode 108 — “Build Your Own Adventure”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 709 — “Old Friends Not Forgotten”
Sunday, April 19
- Just Roll with It —Season 1
Monday, April 20
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa — Season 1
Wednesday, April 22
- Fury Files
- Jane Goodall: The Hope
Thursday, April 23
- Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure — Season 3
Friday, April 24
- Man in Space
- Mars and Beyond
- The Olympic Elk
- America’s Funniest Home Videos — Seasons 12-19, 23
- Be Our Chef — Episode 105 — “Beyond the Reef”
- Disney Family Sundays — Episode 125 — “WALL•E: Recycling Container”
- One Day At Disney — Episode 121 — “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 710 — “The Phantom Apprentice”
Thursday, April 30
- National Treasure