What's new on Disney Plus? April 2020's movies and shows

Time to go Onward! The calendar of what's new on Disney Plus for April 2020 features the recent Pixar movie, which got an early digital release and is also hitting the streaming service earlier than planned.

Other library additions new on Disney Plus this month are several documentaries from Disneynature to celebrate Earth Month. The include Elephant (narrated by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex), Dolphin Reef (narrated by Natalie Portman) and Africa Cats (narrated by Samuel L. Jackson and Patrick Stewart).

Disney Plus original shows that will release new episodes include Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7, Be Our Chef and One Day at Disney.

Wondering where the MCU shows are coming? The first to drop will be The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (August 2020), followed by WandaVision (December 2020) and Loki (Spring 2021).

And if you're dying to get a little Baby Yoda Love, The Mandalorian season 2 is coming in October 2020.

Disney Plus is live and available either in the pretty-cheap $6.99 standalone package — which nets you the whole Disney vault and The Mandalorian — or with a $12.99 bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Trying to find the new on Disney Plus content from within the service? It's now a row on the home screen.

New on Disney Plus schedule:

Wednesday, April 1

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Friday, April 3

Onward

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

Dolphin Reef

Elephant

Penguins

Pluto’s Party

The Straight Story

A Tale of Two Critters

All in a Nutshell

Don’s Fountain of Youth

Donald’s Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

How to Play Football

Lambert the Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Sea Scouts

The New Neighbor

The Small One

Be Our Chef — Episode 102 — “Diagnosis: Delicious”

Disney Family Sundays — Episode 122 — “Minnie Mouse: Apron”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding — Episode 208 — “Marry ME”

Fish Hooks — Seasons 1, 2 and 3

One Day At Disney — Episode 118 — “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”

Shop Class — Episode 106 — “Downhill Derby”

Sonny with a Chance — Seasons 1, 2 and 3

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 707 — “Dangerous Debt”

Friday, April 10

A Celebration of the Music from Coco

Life Below Zero

Be Our Chef — Episode 103 — “Hidden Within”

Disney Family Sundays — Episode 119 — “Minnie Mouse: Kite”

One Day At Disney — Episode 119 — “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”

Paradise Island — Season 1

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals — Season 1

Running Wild with Bear Grylls — Season 5

Shop Class — Episode 107 — “Ready for Launch”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 708 — “Together Again”

Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets — Season 1

Sunday, April 12

PJ Masks — Season 3

Friday, April 17

Pluto’s Purchase

Be Our Chef — Episode 104 — “Curiouser and Curiouser”

Brain Games — Season 8

Disney Family Sundays — Episode 124 — “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”

The Incredible Dr. Pol – Season 16

Let’s Stick Together Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales — Season 1 and 2

One Day At Disney — Episode 120 — “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”

Shop Class — Episode 108 — “Build Your Own Adventure”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 709 — “Old Friends Not Forgotten”

Sunday, April 19

Just Roll with It —Season 1

Monday, April 20

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa — Season 1

Wednesday, April 22

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

Thursday, April 23

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure — Season 3

Friday, April 24

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

The Olympic Elk

America’s Funniest Home Videos — Seasons 12-19, 23

Be Our Chef — Episode 105 — “Beyond the Reef”

Disney Family Sundays — Episode 125 — “WALL•E: Recycling Container”

One Day At Disney — Episode 121 — “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 710 — “The Phantom Apprentice”

Thursday, April 30