Top 3 new shows to watch on Netflix in January 2022

Each month brings new shows to watch on Netflix, and January 2022 is no exception. But unless you trust the service's algorithm to know what's right for you — or you have the time to hunt through the entire catalogue — you might need a helping hand finding the best stuff to watch.

Fear not, because we've trawled through all 109 Netflix additions for January 2022 to bring you the three new shows we'd recommend watching. And there's something here for everyone, from an unsettling horror-thriller to a popular comedy-drama to a blockbuster crime series.

So read on for our top new Netflix shows this month — and if you're not just looking for recent additions, head over to our list of the 63 best shows on Netflix right now.

Archive 81

Archive 81 is one of the freshest, most interesting series to hit Netflix in a while (well, several weeks at least). It's best described as a creepy sci-fi horror, but that doesn't really do justice to the way it blends genres, jumping between genuine jump scares and character-driven drama with ease. That it manages to feel original while using the relatively tired found-footage schtick is even more impressive.

It follows archivist Ben (Mamoudou Athie) in the present day as he restores a collection of videotapes recorded in 1994 by student filmmaker Melody (Dina Shihabi). The series jumps back and forth between the timelines, but the threads quickly entwine as the unsettling story develops. Watch with the lights off at your own risk.

Streaming now

After Life season 3

Is Ricky Gervais really going to end his hit comedy-drama After Life after just three seasons? Yes he is — so all the more reason to make sure you don't miss the final round of episodes. And while the critics have been divided on whether it lives up to the excellent first two seasons (it has a 43% score on Rotten Tomatoes), fans will no doubt want to know how it ends.

The overriding theme, unsurprisingly is, grief and how you move past it, with Gervais' lead character Tony struggling to cope with the death of his father and wife. But with his previously platonic friendship with nurse Emma (Ashley Jensen) seemingly getting more complicated, will Tony's story finish on a happy note?

Streaming now

Ozark season 4

Ozark season 4 promises to be so packed with incident that it's been split into two seven-episode runs, rather than having just the usual 10 instalments; or maybe Netflix just wants to spin it out for a bit longer. Either way, the first half starts on Friday, so buckle up and get ready for the fun.

Although fun may be in short supply here, given that the Byrdes family are beset by trouble on all sides. Will their dealings with drugs kingpin Navarro lead to their downfall, or will family issues be a bigger problem? Things don't look good for them either way, but then again this was never going to be nice, stress-free finale for everyone's favorite suburban money launderers.

Streaming from January 21