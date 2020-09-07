Nectar Labor Day sale knocks $400 off our favorite mattress

Labor Day is the perfect holiday to invest in a new mattress. That's because every major brand is offering a variety of Labor Day mattress sales for every need and budget. However, our top deal happens to come from Nectar.

Ending today, Nectar is taking $400 off all mattresses. Plus, get a free mattress bundle worth $399 with every mattress purchase. If you're not familiar with the brand, Nectar offers phenomenal value and sits at the top of our best mattress of 2020 list.

Nectar sale: $400 off mattresses + free $399 bundle

There are plenty of bedding deals happening today, but few — if any — can top this sale at Nectar. The bed-in-a-box manufacturer is taking up to $400 off all mattresses. Plus, you'll automatically get a free bundle ($399 value) that includes two pillows, a mattress protector, and a free sheet set.

If you're looking for the least-expensive mattress in Nectar's sale — that would be the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress. After discount, the Memory Foam Mattress (twin) starts at just $499 (was $898). Meanwhile, the queen mattress is just $799 (was $1,198).

In our Nectar mattress review, we loved how the mattress contoured to our body, providing full, tailored support, while cushioning pressure points like our shoulders and hips. We also liked that the mattress kept us cool, even during the warmest summer nights. Even better, Nectar offers a 365-night trial and an epic forever warranty.

