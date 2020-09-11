Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka live stream: How to watch US Open women's final

US Open women's final start time, channel The 2020 US Open women's final airs Saturday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Get ready for the Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka live stream of the 2020 U.S. Open women's final. It's sure to be a heavy-hitting, hard-fought battle between the players, who are both two-time Grand Slam champions.

For the No. 4 seed Osaka, this year's trophy would be her third major championship in just two years. For Azarenka, it would be her first since 2013 and the culmination of a long journey from her status as a former world No. 1 through a period of injuries to a stunning win over Serena Williams in the semifinals.

NBA live stream: How to watch the playoffs

All the info on the MLB live streams

Osaka and Azarenka were actually due to meet in the final of the Western & Southern Open just a few weeks ago, but Osaka was forced to withdraw due to a hamstring injury and Azarenka won the title.

The players are coming from very different backgrounds and on very different paths. Osaka is a young gun who has made a statement during the U.S. Open by wearing Black Lives Matter face masks for every match. Azarenka is a veteran who has been through a bitter custody battle over her child to a return to excellence. Her mental fortitude survived a tough test in her win over Serena, who was attempting once again to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

If Azarenka prevails over Osaka, she'll become only the fourth woman to win a Grand Slam after having a child.

Here's everything you need to watch the Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka women's final.

How to watch Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and can't watch the 2020 US Open women's final live stream from where you are, you can still get the Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka live stream with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka live stream in the US

In the U.S., the 2020 U.S. Open women's final between Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka is airing Saturday, September 12 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. But you'll need a cable or satellite package that includes the channel.

If you don't have a cable or satellite package, and have cut the cord, you can watch the U.S. Open via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 per month and comes with 30 channels including ESPN. Another great option is Fubo TV, which is $65 per month for more than 117 channels. Sports fans will find ESPN and a number of niche sports channels among its lineup.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $30 a month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30 channels, including ESPN. Get the Sports Extra add-on for $10 to access the Tennis Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network and more. Sling is currently offering a three-day free trial and a 1-year price lock, so you don't need to worry about rising costs.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out this streaming service. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks as well as sports-focused channels like ESPN. The Fubo Extra add-on comes with the Tennis Channel and a few dozen other top networks.View Deal

Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka live stream in the UK

British tennis lovers can watch the 2020 U.S. Open women's final live stream at 9 p.m. BST. The Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka match will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka live stream in Canada

Canadians can get all the US Open women's final action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $4.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month.

Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka live stream in Australia

Aussies will have to wake up as early as 6 a.m. to watch the 2020 US Open women's live stream on ESPN as part of a Foxtel TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for the Kayo Sports Basic Package which costs $25 per month and includes ESPN.