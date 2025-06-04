How to watch Djokovic vs Zverev: Live stream 2025 French Open quarter-final for FREE

Alexander Zverev needs to start beating big players to be ranked in the same bracket as Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and, indeed, Novak Djokovic, as he feels he should. For all of Djokovic's extraordinary achievements, he's 38 years old and was on an eight-month barren run up until last week. The onus is very much on the big-serving German.

Djokovic vs Zverev live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Djokovic vs Zverev match takes place on Wednesday, June 4.

► Start time (est.): 2:15 p.m. ET / 11:15 a.m. PT / 7:15 p.m. BST / 4:15 a.m. AEST (Thursday)

► U.S. — TNT and TruTV via Sling TV / Max

► U.K. — Discovery+

Djokovic has very much had the upper hand in their previous meetings. The Serb leads their head-to-head by 8-5, and even with a torn hamstring he took Zverev to a first-set tiebreaker at Australian Open earlier this year, before finally seeing sense and retiring.

No.3 seed Zverev has reached the final of three different grand slams but lost them all. There's no question, however, that the French Open is the 28-year-old's favorite major. He'd reached the last four three years in a row before getting to last year's final, and he's dropped only one set at Roland Garros this time out.

Djokovic, inevitably, has gone one better, posting straight-sets wins all the way. That record-setting 25th grand slam title has eluded him for nearly two years and, at the quarter-finals stage, there's no way he's bowing out without a fight.

Tennis fans in Australia are in luck, as they can watch Djokovic vs Zverev live streams for FREE. The match will be shown on the free 9Now platform.

Alternatively, you can catch Djokovic vs Zverev for FREE on France TV in France or ServusTV in Austria.

How to watch Djokovic vs Zverev live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., Djokovic vs Zverev is being shown on both TNT and TruTV.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get both channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Our pick is Sling TV, which includes TNT and TruTV with its Blue plan, with prices starting from $45.99 a month and 50% off your first month.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Blue to watch TNT and TruTV. It costs from $45.99/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get 50% off on their first month, too.

Alternatively, Djokovic vs Zverev along with every match of the tournament, is being live streamed on Max.

Live sport is only included in the Standard and Premium plans, which cost $16.99 per month or $139.99 per year, and $20.99 per month or $169.99 per year respectively.

However, you can get more bang for your buck by bundling Max with Hulu and Disney Plus.

How to watch Djokovic vs Zverev live streams in Canada

Djokovic vs Zverev is on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN Plus. The network is providing comprehensive French Open coverage in Canada.

The streaming service has access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch Djokovic vs Zverev live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Djokovic vs Zverev live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., Djokovic vs Zverev is being shown on TNT Sports 1.

You can stream TNT Sports live online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're traveling outside the U.K. but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch Djokovic vs Zverev as if you were back at home.

How to watch Djokovic vs Zverev live streams in Australia

The French Open is being broadcast for FREE across Channel 9 and 9Gem, with live streaming available for free via 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch Djokovic vs Zverev on 9Now as if you were back home.

Will Djokovic vs Zverev be available in 4k? If you want to watch Djokovic vs Zverev in 4K, you'll need the Australia-based Stan Sport. It offers ad-free coverage of every match on every court, with the Stan Sport add-on costing $15. You'll also need the Stan Premium base plan, which is $21 per month.

