MLB playoffs live stream 2020: How to watch baseball playoffs online

Get ready for the MLB playoffs live streams. Baseball’s postseason is about to get underway, and list of invites is bigger than ever.

The MLB put on a shortened 60-game season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which we watched on MLB live streams. Baseball expanded its postseason to include an extra round of playoffs to accommodate 16 teams. That means more than half of the teams in Major League Baseball still have a chance to win the World Series.

2020 MLB playoffs at a glance The 2020 MLB playoffs begin Tuesday, Sept. 29 and continue through the League Championship series, starting Oct. 11. The World Series is set for Oct. 20-28.

Before they lift the trophy, though, the ultimate winner will have to survive four rounds of playoffs, beginning with the wildcard series. That best-of-three-game series gets underway today (Sept. 29) with the American League side of the bracket. The National League playoffs begin tomorrow (Sept. 30) with the wildcard round wrapping up by week’s end.

The best Netflix shows to binge right now

What's new on Netflix: your next month of movies, TV and more

Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 MLB playoffs, including the new format and when your favorite team is playing.

How to avoid MLB playoffs blackouts with a VPN

If you’re away from home, subject to a blackout or just need to find a different live stream for your game of choice, a virtual private network (or VPN) can help you out. With a VPN, you can make it seem like you’re surfing the web from anywhere in the world, giving you access to broadcasts that might otherwise be geo-locked.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

MLB playoffs live streams in the US: Where to watch online

Early rounds of the MLB playoffs are spread out across multiple channels, before Fox and TBS take over the two League Championship Series as well as the World Series. To watch every game, you’ll need access to ABC, ESPN, TBS, MLB Network, FS1 and Fox.

That’s likely no problem if you’ve got a cable or satellite TV subscription. But if you’ve cut the cord, you may want to turn to a streaming service that offers all of those channels. The cheapest option is Sling TV, which charges $30 a month for either of its two packages of channels. Both ESPN and TBS are in Sling’s Orange package, which should get you through the wildcard round. MLB Network is part of a $10 Sports Extra add-on while FS1 is in Sling’s Blue package of channels. Subscribing to both Blue and Orange packages will cost you $45 a month.

Another great live TV service FuboTV, which includes all the relevant channels for MLB playoffs (except TBS and MLB Network) in its Family Plan for $65 per month. The MLB Network can be added on with the Sports Plus extra ($11 a month).

One of the best options for watching all of the MLB action is the Sling TV . Get the Orange package for ESPN and TBS, or the Blue package for FS1. MLB Network is part of the Sports Extra add-on. Sling is currently offering a three-day free trial and a 1-year price lock, so you don't need to worry about rising costs.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The Family Plan channel lineup includes ABC, ESPN, FS1 and Fox, and you can add on MLB Network with the Sports Plus extra.View Deal

MLB playoffs live streams in the UK

BT Sport carries MLB playoff games in the UK. If you don’t have BT Sport, you can sign up for a BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

MLB playoffs live streams in Canada

The Toronto Blue Jays have made the playoffs, and all of their wildcard round games will be broadcast on Sportsnet. You’ll find broadcasts of other first round games on Sportsnet, SN1 and SN Now.

2020 MLB playoffs format and schedule

The MLB 2020 playoffs begin with a wildcard round featuring eight teams from both the American and National Leagues. The top three seeds have been awarded to the division winners in each league, with the next three seeds awarded to each second-place finisher. The remaining two wildcard slots have gone to the third place teams with the best records.

After the best-of-three wildcard round, the winning teams will face off in a best-of-five divisional series, which will take place in San Diego, Los Angeles, Houston and Arlington, Texas. The league championship series is a best-of-seven series, as is the World Series, which will feature the winners of both leagues. Those rounds will also be held on neutral sites to minimize travel.

Here’s when each wildcard round game will take place this week.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Houston Astros at Twins, 11 a.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT on ABC

Chicago White Sox at Oakland A’s, 3 p.m. EDT/noon PDT on ABC

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays, 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT on TBS

New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians, 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on ESPN

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT on ESPN

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins, 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on ESPN2

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT on ABC

Chicago White Sox at Oakland A’s, 3 p.m. EDT/noon PDT on ESPN

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT on TBS

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT on ESPN2

New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians, 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on ESPN

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT on ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 1

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays, time TBD on TBS (if necessary)

Chicago White Sox at Oakland A’s, time TBD on ESPN Networks (if necessary)

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins, time TBD on ESPN Networks (if necessary)

New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians, time TBD on ESPN Networks (if necessary)

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers, time TBD on ESPN Networks

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, time TBD on ESPN Networks

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, time TBD on ESPN Networks

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, time TBD on ESPN Networks

Friday, Oct. 2

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers, time TBD on ESPN Networks (if necessary)

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, time TBD on ESPN Networks (if necessary)

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, time TBD on ESPN Networks (if necessary)

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, time TBD on ESPN Networks (if necessary)

The divisional round of playoffs begin Monday, Oct. 5 for the American League and Tuesday, Oct. 6 for the National League. Those games will air on TBS, FS1 or the MLB Network.

The League Championship Series starts Sunday, Oct. 11 in the American League and Monday, Oct. 12 in the National League. TBS will have ALCS coverage, while the NLCS airs on Fox or FS1.

The World Series gets underway on Fox on Tuesday, Oct. 20.