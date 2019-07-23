New iPhone 11 Leak Reveals Taptic Engine, Camera Upgrades and More

Just when you thought we had heard everything there is to know about the upcoming iPhone 11, now comes word of a new feature that could change the way we interact with Apple's devices.

A new report also provides info about the iPhone 11's processor, displays and camera upgrades.

Three new models: Displays, charging and CPU

According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple has three new iPhones on the way that will replace the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. The replacement for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will reportedly feature "3x OLED Retina" displays, while the iPhone XR replacement will sport a "2x Liquid Retina" display, which means LCD. Too bad.

All three phones will reportedly feature a Lightning port as opposed to USB-C, though Apple will likely include a USB-C to Lightning charger in the box to support fast charging.

As previously reported, all three new iPhone 11 models will be powered by Apple's A13 processor. But things start to get interesting with the alleged new Taptic Engine.

Taptic Engine with leap haptics

The most interesting tidbit form the report, which is credited to people who've seen the devices, is what's being called a Taptic Engine. Apple is reportedly killing 3D Touch on the new iPhones, and this is the likely replacement. The Taptic Engine is known by the codename Leap Haptics, so we're presuming that Apple believes this is a notable upgrade over the existing tech.

3D Touch allows users to do things like long press on the display and then move the cursor, as well as deep press on icons to see various shortcut options. But it's not clear how many people used this feature.

As 9to5Mac notes, iOS 13 brings Haptic Touch all iOS devices, including the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Camera upgrades: wide-angle lens meets the patch

9to5Mac also confirms other rumors we've been hearing for a while, such as Apple adding a third camera to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max, which would be capable of capturing wide-angle images. The Galaxy S10 and lots of other Android phones already offer this feature.

A new Smart Frame feature will let you take advantage of the wide-angle camera so that you can crop in or change the perspective after you shoot.

For better or for worse, the site says that the iPhone 11 dummy units and renders that have been circulating that show an unattractive square patch in the upper left corner on the back of these units appear to be real.

All three new iPhones are expected to launch in September. Check out our updated iPhone 11 news and rumors hub for all the latest info between now and then.