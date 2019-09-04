Killer Deal: OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Now Just $480

These days, premium phones like the Galaxy Note 10 Plus can cost you well over a grand. However, not all premium phones come with sticker shock. For instance, right now you can get one of the best Android phones we've ever reviewed for $360 under its normal price.

Currently, you can get the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Smartphone for just $480 from Best Buy. Normally priced at $840, that's $360 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this phone. Under Sprint's 24-month plan, you'll pay $20/mo. for the device instead of the normal $35/mo. fee. Even better, you'll get to keep it. (Alternatively, you can opt for Sprint's Flex Lease plan and pay $20/mo. for 18 months and then trade up to a new model).

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G: was $840 now $480 @ Best Buy

If you want the best value flagship phone you can get, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a solid choice. For a limited time, you can buy it from Sprint via Best Buy for just $20/mo. (over 24 months), so you'll end up saving $360.View Deal

The Editor's Choice OnePlus 7 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED (3120 x 1440) display and runs on a 2.8GHz Snapdragon 855 CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. With 256GB of storage, this phone provides plenty of room for all of your photos, games, and apps. What's more, you'll be able to take stellar photos and selfies thanks to its 48MP rear and 16MP front cameras.

In our OnePlus 7 Pro review, we loved its powerful performance, innovative pop-up camera, and excellent low light photo performance. Although its battery life could be better, it earned a 4.5 out of 5 star rating.

Whether you're reading long-form stories, pulling up New York Times recipes, or binging on Netflix, the 7 Pro's stunning display will immerse you in whatever you're doing. Unlike the Note 10, the 7 Pro's screen is unmarred by camera cut-outs. That's because the OnePlus adopts a pop-up front-facing lens instead of the traditional embedded front camera.

The triple camera on the back is comprised of a 48-megapixel standard lens, a 16MP wide-angle lens with 117-degree FOV, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. We captured the Hudson River at sunset using the OnePlus 7 Pro and Galaxy S10E's wide-angle lenses and the 7 Pro's photo was more color-accurate.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance-wise, it scored 11,227 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance, which is on par with the iPhone XS (11,420) and Galaxy Note 10 Plus (11,210).

In our lab, we browsed the web, played endless rounds of Asphalt 9, and checked the weather while streaming Netflix. Every swipe and page transition was quick and free of lag.

When it came to battery life, the OnePlus 7 Pro fell a little short. In our Tom's Guide Battery test of endless web-browsing over T-Mobile's LTE network, it lasted 9 hours and 31 minutes. By comparison, the iPhone XS Max (10:38) and Galaxy S10 Plus (12:35) easily cruised past the 7 Pro.

Nevertheless, if you want premium features without paying a premium price, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is an excellent option.