iPhone 13 dummy units tease design changes — including smaller notch

We're getting closer to the launch of the new iPhone 13, and now we have new photos of dummy units on Chinese social media site Weibo. These pictures show a Pro and a non-Pro model, with the latter having the long-rumored diagonal camera lens layout.

The images show a smaller notch, which we've heard about previously. This would mean that Apple has shrunk down the Face ID tech and moved the ear piece. Considering how stale the notched design has gotten, we're excited for any kind of change in that regard.

If you're having trouble getting to the Weibo link, Twitter user DuanRui re-shared the photos on his account. They're decent pictures for once, showing off the dummy units in excellent detail. Both units come from what the original Weibo user calls a reliable source. This third party apparently created accurate iPhone 12 dummy units last year, lending credence to the iPhone 13 ones picture here.

Image 1 of 3 iPhone 13 smaller notch (Image credit: Weibo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Weibo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Weibo)

These images come shortly after previous dummy units we saw a few days ago. There's nothing new here from the back, but this new batch of photos show the alleged smaller notch.

Besides what these dummy units show, we're expecting a few other key upgrades on the iPhone 13. Some of these include 120Hz ProMotion displays with an always-on option for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max and sensor-shift image stabilization on the entire lineup. All four iPhone 13 units should also offer a faster new A15 Bionic chip along with an enhanced 5G modem.

Other rumors suggest that the iPhone 13 Pro models will gets autofocus on the ultrawide camera with a wider aperture and improved lens distortion. All of that means that we expect the iPhone 13 Pro's ultrawide photography capabilities to impress. And to keep up with its closest Android photography competitor, we've heard that Apple might introduce an astrophotography mode to take on Google's Pixels, as well as a portrait mode for video.