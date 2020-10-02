Massive iPhone 12 leak just revealed prices for every model

Prices for Apple’s iPhone 12 range have been leaked ahead of its rumored October 13 launch, and if accurate Apple’s next-gen phone will cater to a lot of budgets.

The price leak comes courtesy of Twitter leaker Apple RUMORs on Twitter, who posted prices for all the iPhone 12 models and their configurations. We don’t know the leaker's track record for accuracy or where they got this information, so do take the following with a pinch of salt.

First up is the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini. It comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, configurations priced at $649. $699, and $799 respectively.

Then we have the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 12, which is tipped to have the same storage configurations as its smaller sibling. But the larger display makes this handset $100 more expensive: $749, $799, and $899.

⚡️iPhone 12 PRICING⚡️ I got ✅✅✅ - 12 mini (5.4") : 64GB $649128GB $699256GB $799- 12 (6.1") : 64GB $749128GB $799256GB $899- 12 Pro (6.1") :128GB $999256GB $1099512GB $1299- 12 Pro Max (6.7") : 128GB $1099256GB $1199512GB $1399October 1, 2020

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are tipped to feature OLED displays, a pair of rear cameras, the powerful A14 Bionic chip, and a new flat-edged design. So the prices seem reasonable. For comparison, the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 started at $699, sitting somewhere between these two non-pro iPhone 12 models. The leak also tracks with other iPhone 12 price leaks we've seen in recent months.

At these prices, the iPhone 12 handsets will face fresh competition from affordably priced Android flagships. The newly revealed Google Pixel 5 weighs in at $699 with dual rear cameras and 5G but offers a slower Snapdragon 765G chip. While the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE contains a range of impressive specs, such as a 120Hz display, triple cameras, and a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor for $699.

iPhone 12 Pro prices

Prices predictably climb with the iPhone 12 Pro handsets. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro is tipped to cost $999 for a 128GB version, $1,099 for 265GB of storage space, and $1,299 for a 512GB model.

While the starting price of the iPhone 12 Pro is the same as the iPhone 11 Pro , this year's model doubles the storage space. And it would appear that the models are cheaper than their predecessors; the 265GB iPhone 11 Pro costs $1,149, while the 512GB version comes in at $1,349.

As for the high-ned 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, it supposedly starts at $1,099 for 128GB, $1,199 for 265GB, and $1,399 for the 512GB model. Like the smaller iPhone 12 Pro, the 12 Pro Max has the same starting price as the iPhone 11 Pro Max but offers double the storage. And it undercuts its predecessor in other storage tiers, as the iPhone 11 Pro Max costs $1,249 for 256GB of storage and the 512GB version cost $1,449.

In addition to an A14 Bionic processor and 5G connectivity, the iPhone 12 Pro series should feature a third telephoto camera, while one or both of the two Pro phones should also sport a LiDAR sensor for better camera and augmented reality performance.

There are conflicting rumors as to whether the iPhone 12 Pro will feature a 120Hz refresh-rate display. The latest leaks point to only the largest iPhone 12 Pro Max getting a 120Hz panel.

If this big price leak is true, then Apple will be coming out swinging when the iPhone 12 series gets revealed this month and Apple's next event, which is rumored to be taking place October 13.