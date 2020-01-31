Hurry! Samsung's entire QLED TV line is 50% off at Amazon for the Super Bowl

Amazon is offering one of the best Super Bowl TV deals of all time. But you have to hurry, because the big game is right around the corner.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 50% off select Samsung QLED 4K HDTVs. The sale includes dozens of models and screen sizes from Samsung's Q900 series, Q90 series, Q80 series, and Q70 series. Even Samsung's 8K HDTVs are on sale, if you're so inclined. Deals include:

Samsung The Frame 43" 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $797 @ Amazon

The Frame Series is for early adopters who want a TV that can double as a massive picture frame. The 43-inch model is $501 off its regular retail price. View Deal

Samsung Q70 55" 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $997 @ Amazon

Quality-minded shoppers who want a great picture and sound, but don't want to splurge on an OLED will be happy with the Samsung Q70 QLED TV. It offers great picture quality and features for the price. View Deal

Samsung Q90 65" 4K QLED TV: was $3,497 now $2,597 @ Amazon

The Q90 is one of the best LCDs you can buy. It offers the kind of picture quality that competes with OLEDs like the LG C9. All screen sizes are on sale, but the base 65-inch model is $900 off. View Deal

It's worth noting that all of the TVs in Amazon's sale are 2019 models. There are no TVs from the Samsung 2020 TV lineup we just saw at CES. That's not necessarily a bad thing though.

The Samsung Q90 QLED TV is one of the best LCDs on the market. It offers fantastic picture quality with bright colors and deep blacks. It delivers similar performance to the LG C9 OLED TV and the Sony Master Series A9F. The Samsung 65-inch Q90 4K QLED starts at $2,597.99 at Amazon ($900 off).

If you're looking for the least-expensive QLEDs in Amazon's sale, that would be the Samsung Frame Series 43-inch QLED TV for $797.99. Normally on sale for $1,299, it's $501 off. The Frame Series is for early adopters who want a TV that can double as a massive picture frame. When it's not being used it can display paintings, prints, or personal photos. It even has customizable wood or metal frames to give it a picture frame-like look.

If you're a Prime member, these TVs should all ship in time for the big game, but we recommend you make your purchases asap because no one wants their Super Bowl TV stuck in an Amazon warehouse on Sunday.