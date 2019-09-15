How to Watch Patriots vs. Dolphins: Live Stream New England vs. Miami

The annual pair of matchups between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins are typically nothing to blink an eye at -- we've seen this blowout happen many times. However, this Sunday's scheduled rout carries some particular weight, as it could mark the Patriots debut of enigmatic all-pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, despite legal trouble looming.

With the possibility of Brown playing his first NFL 2019 season game on Sunday -- and in a Patriots uniform, no less -- all eyes will likely be on this otherwise insignificant matchup. There are other noteworthy storylines at play, such as Dolphins head coach Brian Flores going up against his old team where he served as defensive coordinator. And while this likely won't go well for Miami, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick at least has some deep knowledge of the Patriots defense thanks to his stints on the Jets and Bills.

Given the anticipation around Brown's Patriots debut, we're betting you're looking for the best way to live stream Patriots vs. Dolphins online. So here's our complete guide to watching the game.

Patriots vs. Dolphins start time, channel

Patriots vs. Dolphins kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The action will air on CBS.

How do I use a VPN to watch the game?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Here are three VPN options worth considering should you need them to follow the Steelers-Patriots game.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal

How do I live stream Patriots vs. Dolphins?

If you're in the right local market, you can catch Patriots vs. Dolphins on CBS. Fortunately for folks without cable, CBS is on a variety of streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. You can also watch live CBS TV by subscribing to CBS All Access, the company's proprietary streaming service with live and original content.

If you're out of market for the Patriots vs. Dolphins game, you can catch the action by signing up for NFL Sunday Ticket. This service, which is available as a standalone product separate from cable, gives you access to every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

Here's a rundown of all of your options for live streaming Patriots vs. Dolphins.

fuboTV: fuboTV is a streaming service aimed at sports fans, with 30 hours of cloud DVR and support for up to three simultaneous streams. You can catch the big game as part of the service's $45 per month package.

AT&T TV Now: AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) is a handy streaming service that includes CBS on its entry-level $50 tier.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package costs $45 per month for 60 channels, including CBS. You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR.View Deal

Playstation Vue: With a $45-a-month PlayStation Vue Core subscription, you can stream CBS.View Deal