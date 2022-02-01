It's almost time to watch Pam and Tommy online to see the story of how an infamous sex tape became the first viral video in history and changed the internet and celebrity culture forever. The stars of the sex tape in question are Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan).

Pam and Tommy release date and time Release Date: Wednesday, February 2

Time: 12 a.m. ET

Where: Hulu

The couple, who married after whirlwind relationship of four days, recorded a private tape of their activities on their honeymoon. The tape is stolen by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), who passes it around as an underground bootleg before it is widely distributed online.

Pam and Tommy is a love story, crime caper and cautionary tale that explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity. It's a time capsule yet also reveals truths about the current era of reality TV and viral videos.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Pam and Tommy online.

How to watch Pam and Tommy online in the U.S.

The first three episodes of Pam and Tommy will available to stream on Hulu on Wednesday, February 2 at 12 a.m. ET.

The limited series consists of eight episodes. After the first three, the rest will drop weekly on Wednesdays.

Hulu is only available in the U.S.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives including Oscar winner Nomadland. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription costs just $6.99.

How to watch Pam and Tommy in the UK and Canada

While Hulu is only available in the U.S., parent company Disney has a handy streaming service in other countries.

Pam and Tommy will premiere February on Disney Plus UK and Disney Plus Canada via the Star channel.

Pam and Tommy trailer

The trailer for Pam and Tommy opens with an introduction of Pamela Anderson as she gives a deposition. She goes on to describe how she met future husband Tommy Lee. "I liked his smile," Pam gushes. "I still do." Of course, their meet cute will soon turn into a paparazzi nightmare.

Pam and Tommy cast

The cast of Pam and Tommy is headlined by Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee.

They are joined by: