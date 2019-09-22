How to Watch Giants vs. Buccaneers: Live Stream New York vs. Tampa Bay

If you’re an NFL fan or you simply enjoy watching big games every week, you should consider tuning in to the Sunday afternoon game between the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The game, which will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 22, promises to pit two of the more interesting and worth-watching NFC teams against each other in sunny Tampa. And perhaps most importantly, this game will feature the debut of Giants star quarterback Daniel Jones, who will be replacing longtime Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Needless to say, the game promises plenty of drama.

So, if you’re in the mood to watch a big game and be there the first time Daniel Jones plays in a regular season game, read on to find out how to watch New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers online.

Giants vs. Buccaneers start time, channel

The New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 22. The game will air on FOX, but if 1 p.m. games stretch on too long, there’s a possibility you might miss the kickoff until the earlier games are over. As always, famed play-by-play announcer Joe Buck will be calling the game.

How do I use a VPN to watch the game?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Here are three VPN options worth considering should you need them to follow the Steelers-Patriots game.

How can I stream Giants vs. Bucs without a cable or satellite subscription?

If you’ve cut the cord, but still want to watch the Giants and Daniel Jones take on the Bucs, there are plenty of ways to do it, thanks in no small part to FOX’s support for so many streaming platforms. Whether you want to watch the game on your phone, tablet, computer, or television, there are a variety of ways to achieve that.

Be aware, however, that in some cases, you’ll need to input your ZIP code to ensure FOX is available in your market. Do that before you sign up for any of the following:

fuboTV: fuboTV offers a nice selection of sports content — including all the games you can stream on FOX. It costs $55 per month for more than 100 channels, and you can add on a DVR function for $10 per month.

AT&T TV Now: AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) is a handy streaming service that includes FOX on its entry-level $50 tier.

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package costs $45 per month for 60 channels, including FOX. You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR.

Playstation Vue: With a $45-a-month PlayStation Vue Core subscription, you can stream FOX.

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including FOX. YouTube TV also features unlimited cloud DVR storage.

SlingTV: Sling's Blue tier features FOX access. Sling Blue goes for $25 per month, but you can get the first month at $15 per month to try it out.

How can I stream Giants vs. Bucs with a cable or satellite subscription?

If you already subscribe to your local cable or satellite provider, watching the Giants-Buccaneers game is as simple as it gets. Even if you have basic cable, you can find FOX on the dial and watch it with ease.

If you happen to be on the go, you can also use your cable or satellite subscription and sign in to FOX Sports online or via the FOX Sports app on mobile to watch the game.