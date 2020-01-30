Holy crap! This 55-inch 4K Super Bowl TV deal is just $279 right now

Super Bowl TV deals are everywhere right now and if you're looking for a big-screen TV with reliable performance and a cheap price, you'll be hard-pressed to find anything better than this deal.

Right now you can grab the TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $279.99. That's $320 off and just $7 shy of this TV's all-time price low.

TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV: was $599 now just $279 @ Amazon

The TCL 4-Series is a quality 55-inch 4K TV with HDR support. It's powered by the robust Roku TV platform, which means you'll have access to every major streaming service. It's currently $320 off.View Deal

The TCL 55S425 is an LED TV with HDR support, so you should expect good color performance out of this smart TV. You also get three HDMI ports, one of which supports the HDMI ARC standard. TCL also says that this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

In our TCL 4 Series S425 review, we loved its 4K-viewing experience, which is better than what you'd expect for a TV this cheap. The TV also supports 4K gaming, so when NFL season is over, you can do some gaming of your own.

