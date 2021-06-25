Here’s when Black Widow will be free with Disney Plus

After multiple delays, Black Widow is set to launch on Disney Plus Premier Access on July 9 for $30. However, Disney has also confirmed when the film will be available to watch for all Disney Plus subscribers.

Black Widow will be added to the regular Disney Plus content library on October 6, three months after its theatrical/on-demand debut. This is a fairly standard release schedule for Disney Plus Premier Access films; both Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon were made available at no additional cost just a few months after coming to Premier Access.

If you’re not enamored with all things Marvel then it might be worth waiting until you can watch the film as part of your regular Disney Plus subscription. However, if you’re an MCU super fan then $30 seems a small price to pay to enjoy the next feature installment in the franchise before it can be spoilt for you.

(Image credit: Disney)

The film is available to pre-order on Disney Plus Premier Access right now. While getting your order in today won’t get you any extra perks, it will let you start watching the second that the film goes live.

Black Widow will be the first film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019. It was originally due to release in May 2020, but was delayed three times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Disney appears to be very confident about the current July 9 release. A further pushback seems highly unlikely.

This MCU film is set in-between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and sees Scarlett Johansson once again don the black jumpsuit as Black Widow. The film will explore her complicated past and will introduce us to her sister-like figure Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh).

Critics have already been given a first look at the film and the response has been mostly positive. Hector Navarro of Nerdist stated: "as someone who has been waiting since 2010 to see Natasha Romanoff get her own movie, it was well worth the wait." That said, there have been some less enthusiastic voices. Scott Menzel (founder of the Hollywood Critics Association) called it a “disjointed and uneven mess.”

Whether you decide to watch the film on Premier Access (or in theatres) in just a couple of weeks or are content to wait until October, it's wonderful to finally have another MCU film to enjoy after so many delays.