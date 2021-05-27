Here’s how the Google Pixel 6 will try to match the Samsung Galaxy S21 graphics

Even though Google probably won't officially reveal the Google Pixel 6 for a few more months, leakers have been digging up some compelling details about the smartphone. The latest feature that has been unearthed is on the hardware side. As a result, the Pixel 6 could have much better graphics performance than Pixel 5.

A since-deleted note spotted by XDA on Google's internal bug tracker mentions a device called P21, which is supposedly the Pixel 6. The note suggests that the device is using the Mali-G78 GPU, the same found in the global version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 (which is powered by a Samsung Exynos chipset rather than a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888).

It's not possible to glean from current information whether the Pixel 6 will have directly comparable graphical performance to the Galaxy S21, however. The GPU has a variety of configurations. The Pixel 6 GPU could have a different frequency or number of cores, and it might run faster or slower than the Galaxy S21's GPU.

Still, the leak is an intriguing one for Pixel users. A key criticism of the Pixel 5 centered around the Adreno 620 GPU, as 9to5 Google notes. Although the GPU could handle most tasks, it didn't perform as well as phones in the same range. It didn't help that the Adreno 620's capabilities were artificially limited for several months. The Mali-G78 is more powerful, but it remains to be seen what kind of performance Google can eke out of it.

This leak spells good news for mobile gamers who'd rather play games natively than through cloud services. An upgraded CPU and Android 12's game mode should help games to run better on the Pixel 6 than on previous models.