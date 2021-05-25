Google Pixel 6 design revealed in new 3D models

The Google Pixel 6 leaks are great to read about and look at, but you can't interact with text and rendered images. This is why making a 3D print out of the rumored phonet is a surprisingly smart idea.

Thanks to a video from concept artist Concept Creator, we get to see how the new Pixel looks in the real world and how it stacks up against actual devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

The leaks claim the two Pixel 6 versions will come in 6.4-inch and 6.67-inch sizes, which ConceptCreator used to create a 3D printed-model of the phone. The model lacks some polish, but it does give us a sense of how the Pixel 6's rumored camera array might look, and how big it is relative to other phones.

To that end, ConceptCreator says even the smaller model is a large device, with a similar width to bigger handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. However he does note that the Pixel models are still quite a bit shorter.

The rear cameras, be it the main and ultrawide sensors rumored for the basic Pixel 6, or the main/ultrawide/telephoto expected for the Pixel 6 Pro, are found within a bar-shaped camera bump. Based on his models, ConceptCreator says this bar protrudes much further from the phone than other camera bumps. What this hopefully means is Google's fitting larger sensors to allow for greater brightness in images.

The 3D-printed Pixel 6 model next to a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Image credit: Concept Creator)

Meanwhile on the front, the central punch-hole camera is a change from the left-aligned camera on the Pixel 5. However what ConceptCreator has noticed is how the punch-hole is larger than on other similar phones. It's not a huge difference though, a 4mm diameter (0.15 inches) compared to 3.5mm (0.13 inches) or smaller in other phones.

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

We think Google will show off the Pixel 6 in September or October this year. It won't just be talking about the new design according to the leaks. Reportedly, we've got a new "Whitechapel" chipset to look forward to, as Google is said to be moving to its own processors for this release.