Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro colors — here's your options

The Google Pixel 6 colors, along with many other interesting details, have just been teased by Google. While the tech giant has shown what look to be all six colorways it will offer on the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, we don't know the names of them yet.

A radical new design has also been confirmed by Google's teaser. The thick black "camera bar" means that every color option features a tri-tone color scheme, offering the phone a striking look.

If you want to know your options, or just admire Google's upcoming flagship phone, we've got images and more details below.

Google Pixel 6 colors

No matter which version of the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro you look at, it will have the black camera bar running across its back, about a third of the way down the phone. It marks a dividing line between the other two colors used on the phone - a throwback to the two-tone designs used on the first three Pixels and the Google Pixel 3a.

The first available color option is an all-black model, although there looks to be a difference in texture between the upper and lower portions of the phone's back. While this is a guess on our part, we'd imagine this phone will bear the "Just Black" title that Google's used for colors since the Google Pixel 3.

The next Pixel 6 color combines sage green with a touch of lime green. It looks like the successor to the "Sorta Sage" Pixel 5, although perhaps that brighter highlight will prompt a different name.

Lastly for the Pixel 6, we've got a pale orange main section, and a more vivid orange at the top. This brings to mind the "Oh So Orange" version of the Pixel 4, which would be a fitting name for this colorway too.

Google Pixel 6 Pro colors

To differentiate it from its base model sibling, the Pixel 6 Pro has two colors of its own on offer. It also has a glossy metal side rail, rather than the matte one on the Pixel 6.

Aside from the all-black model, the Pixel 6 Pro also comes in a sand and gold edition. This isn't a color Google has offered anything similar to before, so we can't predict a name. All we can assume is that Google will have a fun, probably alliterative title for it.

The last Pixel 6 Pro color is a mix of silver and slate gray. The original Google Pixel came in a "Very Silver," which seems to be the most similar to this color. However, the more recent Pixels have been available in "Clearly White," which is perhaps what Google will choose instead to carry on more recent naming traditions.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro colors: A look back at recent models

All the names we've tried to assign to the revealed colors are based on previous Pixel colorways. You can refresh your memory of what was available on which Pixel with the table below.

Models Colors Pixel 5 Sorta Sage Pixel 4a 5G Just Black Pixel 4a Just Black, Barely Blue Pixel 4/ Pixel 4 XL Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange Pixel 3a/ Pixel 3a XL Just Black, Clearly White, Purple-ish Pixel 3/ Pixel 3 XL Just Black, Clearly White, Not Pink Pixel 2 XL Just Black, Black and White Pixel 2 Just Black, Clearly White, Kinda Blue Pixel/ Pixel XL Very Silver, Quite Black, Really Blue

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro colors: When we'll know more

Google has already spoiled us by telling us a few key details about the Pixel 6's design and other important features. However, the full reveal won't come until "this fall," according to its blog post.

Last year's Pixel 5 arrived on the scene at the end of September. However, every other flagship Pixel model has been launched in October. There's still a few months to wait either way, but it seems like that's when we'll learn Google's official descriptions of these colors.