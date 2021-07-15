GameStop PS5 restock sold out — where to check for inventory next

Update: GameStop is now sold out of PS5 restock. The latest restock information can be found in our PS5 restock hub.



GameStop hadn't held PS5 restock for more than two weeks but that has changed as the retailer currently has the console in stock right now.

This drop was initially tipped by TechRadar's Matt Swider. He received emails from his sources at GameStop that suggested the retailer was gearing up to take fresh orders of Sony’s in-demand machine, which is now confirmed. This is GameStop’s first restock since July 1.

It was announced last month that GameStop would be giving Pro Reward Card members early access to restocks. Pro members have also been given early access to today's PS5 restock. We’ve seen the early access period in effect three times now, and it works reasonably well.

This Pro member-only drop could be followed up by a general sale where anyone can attempt to purchase a PS5. Though this may not happen, previous drops have sold out during the Pro member early access window. We recommend paying the $15 for an annual Pro membership — after all, that’s a small price if it allows you to finally get your hands on a PS5.

It’s also worth noting that every single GameStop PS5 restock has involved the console being bundled with additional items, and that is again the case with today's drop. If you just want the console standalone, you might want to wait for the Sony Direct restock scheduled for tomorrow (July 16).

PS5 restock at GameStop (sold out)

PS5 Digital Edition Bundle: $599 @ GameStop

This bundle includes a PS5 Digital Edition console, an extra DualSense controller, a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus, a $50 PlayStation Store gift card, and a $20 GameStop gift card. It's exclusively available to Pro PowerUp Reward members.

PS5 Bundle: $739 @ GameStop

This bundle includes a PS5 console, an extra DualSense controller, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and a $50 GameStop gift card. It's exclusively available to Pro PowerUp Reward members.

Xbox Series X at GameStop

Xbox Series X bundle: $689 @ GameStop

For its Power Up Rewards Pro members only, GameStop has this Xbox Series X bundle in stock for $689. It includes an extra XSX Shock Blue Wireless controller, F1 2021, $20 GameStop gift card, and a 3-month Xbox GamePass Ultimate membership.

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In early June, GameStop announced that it's changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate. If you sign up today, you'll have access to the restock.

PowerUp Rewards Pro membership: from $15 @ GameStop

GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro membership already came with a host of benefits, but the retailer has added one more — early access to next-gen console restocks. If you're still after a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this could be $15 very well spent.

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page. Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop PS5 restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.