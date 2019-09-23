First Disney Plus Hands-on Impressions Surface: What to Expect

Everybody is waiting for Disney Plus to go live on November 12 (though Disney Plus pre-orders are now available). Well, everyone who isn't in the Netherlands.

Yes, according to a report from The Verge, Disney's streaming service is already available to the Dutch, and it's "bug-free." Oh, and they've also got it for free for the two months before the big launch date.

Wondering what you're missing? Well, it seems pretty simple, as the report notes movies from the Marvel (Avengers Infinity War), Star Wars (The Last Jedi), Pixar (Incredibles 2) and Disney Vault (Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs) are currently streaming.

The service even has the documentary Free Solo, not to be confused with Solo: A Star Wars Movie. Extras, including deleted scenes, commentary and trailers are included for movies, but The Simpsons isn't available in this preview.

The outlet describes the interface as "empty but elegant," which is something I've expected since the initial launch set was revealed to be mostly back catalogue, plus some original shows (that aren't even out there yet), including The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Series.

There's also a dedicated section for 4K Ultra HD and HDR content, if your TV or laptop is capable. While the article notes a maximum of 7 viewer profiles, writer Thomas Ricker explains he streamed to five devices at once, which exceeds the service's four device cap.

Pausing on one device and picking up your show on a second screen works easily between Apple and Android devices — but not with browsers. AirPlay for Apple TV and Chromecasting from Android both worked well.

Disney Plus hits the US, Canada and the Netherlands on Nov. 12, and the service goes live in Australia and New Zealand on the 19th. The service will cost $6.99 per month, which Apple TV Plus (coming Nov. 1) is already undercutting with its $4.99 monthly price.