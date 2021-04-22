Early Memorial Day mattress deal knocks up to $400 off Leesa mattresses

If you can't wait till the first Memorial Day mattress sales of the season, Leesa has an epic spring sale you can take advantage of right now.

For a limited time, Leesa is taking up to $400 off all mattresses. Plus, get two free pillows with any mattress purchase. That's one of the best mattress deals we've seen this month.

Leesa Original: was $799 now $699 + 2 free pillows @ Leesa

Up to $200 off: The Original Mattress is Leesa's entry-level and most popular mattress. As part of its spring sale, Leesa is taking up to $200 off all sizes of its Original Mattress. After discount, the twin costs $699 (was $799), whereas the queen costs $949 (was $1,099). Plus, you'll get 2 free Leesa pillows with any mattress purchase. View Deal

Leesa Hybrid Mattress: was $1,099 now $949 + 2 free pillows @ Leesa

Up to $300 off: The Leesa Hybrid Mattress combines the best traits of a foam mattress with those of a pocket spring mattress. The result is a durable and comfortable mattress that's suitable for all sleepers. After discount, the twin costs $949 (was $1,099), whereas the queen costs $1,549 (was $1,799). Plus, you'll get 2 free Leesa pillows with any mattress purchase.View Deal

Leesa Legend: was $1,799 now $1,549 + 2 free pillows @ Leesa

Up to $400 off: If its a premium mattress you desire, the Leesa Legend demands your attention. The hybrid mattress offers two layers of springs consisting of pocket springs (for edge-to-edge support) and microcoils (for hip and shoulder support). The sustainable mattress is also made of organic cotton. After discount, the twin costs $1,549 (was $1,799), whereas the queen costs $1,949 (was $2,299). Plus, you'll get 2 free Leesa pillows with any mattress purchase.View Deal

Leesa offers three different mattresses in its collection. If you're looking for the best mattress (and most affordable) in their collection, you'll want to check out the Leesa Original. In our Leesa Original mattress review, we found that the all-foam mattress provides the right amount of give to securely cradle your body.

The top layer of the mattress is made of a breathable foam, which keeps you cool while you sleep. It's ideal for all types of sleepers (back, side, or stomach). On a scale of soft to firm, it offers a medium-firm comfort level.

We also like the company's ethical stance. Leesa is a Certified B Corporation, which means they're committed to high standards and transparency. All mattresses are made in the United States and the company donates mattresses to children's hospitals and kids in need.