Don't miss this wireless headphones deal: $72 off Sony WH-1000XM3

Even before you hit the road for Thanksgiving, you can have a great Black Friday headphones deal delivered straight to your home. Right now, Amazon is offering one of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones for 21% off.

That's right, the Sony WH-1000XM3 are just $278, a savings of $72 off. These super-popular headphones rarely go on sale, especially at such a steep discount. There is even a listing that bundles in Extra Bass earbuds and a USB Bluetooth adapter for the same price.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

You can get 21% one of the very best sets of wireless noise-canceling headphones. Prime members who buy now will have them in time for Thanksgiving flights, where you can take advantage of their long battery life.View Deal

If you love Rakuten, you can save more, the Sony WH-1000MX3's are $259 there, a $90 off discount. In our Sony WH-1000XM3 review, we gave these headphones a high 4.5-star rating, and heaped praise on the cans for providing best-of-class sound. Just as importantly, we noted two features that travelers demand: effective noise cancellation and lengthy battery life.

Amazon refers to this as a "limited time" deal, so I wouldn't wait until Black Friday. If you're looking for more tech deals this holiday season, see our Cyber Monday deals — as those will likely kick off on Saturday.