Dell XPS 13 just crashed to $930 in massive XPS sale

The XPS 13 and XPS 15 are two of the best laptops ever made. While we've frequently seen them on sale, right now Dell is offering deals on every XPS laptop in its arsenal. The best part is that even the cheapest laptop deals in the sale are well-equipped systems.

Currently, Dell is taking up to $530 off its entire fleet of XPS laptops. Even better, you can use coupon code "50OFF699" to take an extra $50 off most laptops. (Keep in mind that the coupon doesn't work on all systems, but we've highlighted the best deals that work with the coupon below). The cheapest laptop you can get is the XPS 13 (7390) for $813.39. Originally priced at $899, it's $86 off and one of the cheapest XPS deals we've seen.

XPS 13 (7390): was $899 now $813 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get. Dell currently has this Editor's Choice laptop on sale for $813.39 via coupon code "50OFF699". It packs a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

XPS 13 (7390) 2-in-1: was $999 now $930 @ Dell

Part laptop, part tablet — the XPS 13 2-in-1 gives you the best of both worlds. It packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) LCD, Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Coupon "50OFF699" drops it to $930.99. (If you don't require a 2-in-1, we'd recommend the model below as it doubles the RAM).

XPS 13 (2020): was $999 now $930 @ Dell

The new XPS 13 refines the best laptop you can buy with an even more immersive display and speedy new CPU. This model packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) bezel-less display, Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $930.99.

Dell XPS 15 (7590): was $1,149 now $949 @ Dell

The XPS 15 is one of the smallest and most stylish 15-inch laptops we've reviewed. Rarely does it get this cheap. The system on sale packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to just $949.99.

XPS 13 Touch (7390): was $1,449 now $1,322 @ Dell

Want an XPS with a touchscreen? This machine packs a 13.3-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) touch LCD, Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Coupon "50OFF699" drops its price to $1,322.99 for a combined savings of $127 off.

The cheapest XPS on sale packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's an excellent configuration for just about anyone.

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we loved the machine's slim design and its ability to handle all types of tasks. We were also fans of the XPS 13's InfinityEdge display, which means it has ultra-thin bezels. The barely-there bezels give you more screen real estate.

Meanwhile, the XPS 13 (2020) is also on sale for $930. It offers an even more immersive display thanks to its 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) screen.

