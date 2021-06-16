Clippers vs Jazz live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 5 online

Clippers vs Jazz start time, channel The Clippers vs Jazz live stream will begin Wednesday, June 16th at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00p.m. PT. It will air on TNT, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Clippers vs Jazz live stream showcases two of the playoff’s biggest talents. Donovan Mitchell will look to regain control against L.A., while Kawhi Leonard will try to continue the Clippers’ good fortune in this NBA playoffs live stream .

Where were you when Kawhi made his latest poster? With 1:26 to play in the second quarter of Game 4 and the Clippers already leading by 22 points, Kawhi Leonard put a juke on Royce O’Neale at the top of the key and drove the lane. Utah’s Derrick Favors waited by the basket for the two-time finals MVP. Leonard rose up and threw down a thunderous dunk, posterizing Favors. The Clippers went on to win Game 4, 118-104 and even the series at two games apiece.

One of the best streaming services has TNT

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

Leonard’s jam accounted for just two of his 31 points while teammate Paul George netted 31 points of his own. The game marked back-to-back 30-point performances for George, the first time he’s done that in his last 22 postseason games. George also pulled down a game-high 9 rebounds. Leonard sat out the final minutes of Game 4, after suffering a knee injury. It is not expected to hamper him going forward.

Utah will now host Game 5 Wednesday night looking to take momentum from the Clippers. The Jazz won both home games before heading to Los Angeles. Donovan Mitchell has been Utah’s most consistent player dropping at least 30 points in every game this series. Mitchell averaged 41 points through Games 1 and 2 in Salt Lake City in this Western Conference Semifinal.

The Jazz are 2.5-point home favorites going into Game 5. The over/under is 222.

How to avoid Clippers vs Jazz blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Clippers vs Jazz live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Clippers vs Jazz live stream live streams in the US

In the U.S. Clippers vs Jazz live stream airs on TNT, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV. We like FuboTV, but Sling has both ESPN and TNT (while Fubo only has the former) in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN3 and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Clippers vs Jazz live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, where the Clippers vs Jazz live stream tips off at 3 a.m. BST. So put on a kettle, I guess.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Clippers vs Jazz live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Clippers vs Jazz game 5, as it's on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on SN360.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.